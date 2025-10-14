Continu Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group™

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that Continu is living their mission, to transform how enterprise organizations deliver Learning ROI by delivering expertise in real time, both inside the LMS and within the platforms that learners are working every day, such as Slack, Microsoft Teams and SMS via Conversational Learning™, ensuring employees and customer teams get the answers they need without sacrificing focus — and driving better business outcomes.

Continu has leveraged its powerful yet clean LMS prowess to build an AI-Agent that takes learning delivery and engagement beyond traditional boundaries and demonstrates the true power of learning within the workflow. Their conversational learning approach represents true innovation that is ahead of the curve and delivers real performance impact. We're proud to certify them as SmartChoice Preferred Provider for 2025-26 and look forward to sharing more about the power of Continu in the months ahead."- Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, Brandon Hall Group.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group™ has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Continu as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Continu‘s product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Continu organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“When we first started Continu, our vision was that learning should drive real business outcomes through training at the point of need,” said Scott Burgess, CEO. “What AI now enables is freeing learning from traditional Learning Management Systems — having learning and skills development at the learners’ fingertips. With Eddy, we’ve built the world’s only AI Learning Agent that delivers on that promise.”

Brandon Hall Group™ has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Continu offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://brandonhall.com/solutions-providers-offerings/.

To learn more about Continu and their offerings, visit www.continu.com.

---About Brandon Hall Group™ Inc.

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

---About Continu

Continu is the world’s first Conversational Learning Platform™, trusted by fast-growing and global enterprises such as Instacart, GoPro, SoFi, US Foods, and Qantas Airways. Continu helps companies centralize training, deliver learning directly in the flow of work, and drive measurable business impact through modern, engaging experiences.