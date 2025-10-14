Canon U.S.A., Inc. to Exhibit Diverse Printing Solutions as Title Sponsor of PRINTING United Expo 2025

Melville, NY, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, will be showcasing its wide range of production and large format printing solutions as the title sponsor of PRINTING United Expo 2025. Attendees are invited to visit booth #2642 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from October 22-24.

Highlights at the Canon booth will include the global tradeshow debut of the new Colorado XL-series large format printer alongside the varioPRINT iX1700 sheetfed inkjet press, the imagePRESS V1350 digital press, and various large format printers from the Colorado, Arizona, and imagePROGRAF product families. Also displayed at the booth will be Canon’s broad range of PRISMA production and large format solutions, an inkjet innovation area highlighting Canon’s broad portfolio of high-speed inkjet presses, including samples from the varioPRESS iV7 B2+ sheetfed press, and Canon’s current and future solutions for label and packaging print applications. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend product presentations on the new Colorado XL printer and varioPRINT iX1700 press at the booth, in addition to a theater presentation on Canon’s inkjet innovation.

Colorado XL-series

Making its tradeshow debut is the new Colorado XL-series, comprised of the Colorado XL7R roll-to-roll printer and Colorado XL7H hybrid printer. Similar to the Colorado M-series, the modular design of the XL-series means that the printer can be configured to meet the current needs of a business and allow for continuous field upgrades as it grows. The Colorado XL-series introduces the UVgel 860 gel set, optimized for a variety of both rigid and flexible applications across a wide range of media. Attendees of PRINTING United Expo will have the opportunity to view the first Canon printer in the 10ft/3.2m market, the latest milestone in Canon’s large-format portfolio. A Colorado XL-series presentation with live demonstrations will take place at the Canon booth across all three days of the show.

Large Format

In addition to the Colorado XL-series, Canon will showcase the 2025 Pinnacle Award-winning Colorado M-series alongside the Arizona 2380 GTF, imagePROGRAF GP-4600S, and imagePROGRAF TZ-32000 MFP Z36 large format printers. The imagePROGRAF product line was also recognized in the 2025 Pinnacle Awards, with the imagePROGRAF PRO-2600 model winning the Output – Roll-to-Roll Aqueous <80 inches category. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Canon’s range of large format printing and scanning solutions, and the incredible speed and quality they offer across a vast range of applications. The company will also display the Summa S3 T160 and Summa S One D60 large format cutters, alongside Colex cutting solutions.

varioPRINT iX1700

The varioPRINT iX1700 expands Canon’s market-leading production inkjet printing offerings with a high-quality versatile sheetfed printing solution that prints on a wide range of coated and uncoated medias. Well-suited for a range of print environments, including high-quality commercial printing, the varioPRINT iX1700 leverages Canon’s Qualinx high-resolution 2400 x 1200 printheads, inks, and innovative drying and fixation to deliver outstanding print output. varioPRINT iX1700 demonstrations will take place at the Canon booth across all three days of the show.

imagePRESS V1350

Canon’s production printing presence at the event will also include the imagePRESS V1350 production digital press with intelligent automation technology for press color calibration and quality control. Offering seamless operation and impressive stability, the imagePRESS V1350 achieves accurate and consistent registration even on large and heavy media. Canon’s partnerships with Skandacor and Duplo will also be highlighted at the event, showcasing their respective ranges of print embellishment and finishing solutions.

PRISMAsimulate

The PRISMAsimulate solution will be making its United States tradeshow debut at Canon’s software booth. A powerful digital proofing and prepress simulation tool, PRISMAsimulate is designed to streamline production planning and print cost estimation. Offering advanced job preview capabilities, accurate ink and media usage estimation, and seamless integration with PRISMAproduction workflows, attendees will have the opportunity to discover how PRISMAsimulate helps empower print providers to reduce waste, improve turnaround times, and confidently prepare quotations before going to press.

HeightIQ AI-Powered Tool

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to preview the HeightIQ software, an AI-powered tool which transforms 2D images into detailed height maps for elevated printing. By analyzing light, contrast, and shape, HeightIQ generates grayscale maps which integrate seamlessly for printing on the Canon Arizona printers. Great for artists, designers, and print service providers, HeightIQ unlocks new creative possibilities with 2.5D textures, embossing, and tactile effects, making elevated print design fast and easy.

“The PRINTING United Expo is an exciting opportunity to showcase our latest innovations and gain market feedback,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This year, we are delighted to exhibit as the event’s title sponsor. We invite all attendees to visit the Canon booth to experience for themselves what our broad range of print solutions can accomplish, and discover how Canon technology can meet their evolving needs.”



About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.