2025 Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit scheduled for October 28-29 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit will be held October 28-29 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. The summit is a premier gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, statewide stakeholders, and investors focused on the global lithium economy and highlighting Arkansas’ role in the growing sector.

Keynote speakers include:

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Scott Mason, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – Region 6

Kate MacGregor, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior

Simon Moores, founder and CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Morgan Bazilian, Ph.D., director of the Payne Institute and professor of public policy at the Colorado School of Mines

Joe Lowry, founder and president of Global Lithium LLC and host of the Global Lithium Podcast

Lucia Tian, Head of Advanced Energy Technologies for Google



A full agenda, information about event registration and sponsorship opportunities can be found at arkansaslithiumsummit.com.

“I was the first governor in the country to kick Communist China off our farmland and out of our state. Now, Arkansas is helping put America first again by pioneering a home-grown lithium industry,” said Governor Sanders. “This year’s Lithium Innovation Summit is an opportunity for top leaders in government, business, and beyond to come together and build up our lithium industry, reducing reliance on China, securing America’s supply chains, and making South Arkansas a hub for jobs and innovation. I hope you join us in Little Rock at the end of this month.”

During the summit attendees will have the opportunity to hear from experts, participate in networking sessions, and learn more in forward-looking discussions. The summit will spotlight southern Arkansas’ lithium supply and its potential to meet worldwide demand.

“Arkansas is becoming a hub for the lithium industry,” said Hugh McDonald, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. “Southern Arkansas can play a major role in meeting the growing demand for lithium with its rich reserves in the Smackover Formation and a growing number of industry leaders investing in operations in the state. The 2025 Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit is a perfect opportunity for investors, industry executives, community and policy leaders to learn from one another and engage in ways that will help grow this industry in Arkansas. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Arkansas for this summit.”

Sponsors of this year’s event include ExxonMobil, Chevron, Standard Lithium, Equinor, Albemarle, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and mhp.si.

The inaugural Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit was held in February 2024 and was attended by more than 700 industry professionals, community partners, and elected officials.

Tickets for the Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit can be reserved here. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact arkansaslithiumsummit@gmail.com.

About the Arkansas Department of Commerce

The Arkansas Department of Commerce is the umbrella department for workforce and economic development drivers. Its divisions and regulatory boards include the Arkansas Waterways Commission, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Division of Aeronautics, Arkansas Workforce Connections, Reemployment, Office of Skills Development, State Bank Department, Insurance Department, Securities Department, and Development Finance Authority.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5aa51531-2766-44bc-9016-9f5222805754