Serve Robotics Named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech List

Serve’s third-generation autonomous robot was recognized in the Robotics and Automation category

This annual list honors groundbreaking advancements redefining the way we work and live

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, has been honored in Fast Company's " Next Big Things in Tech " list, securing the top spot in the Robotics and Automation category. This accolade underscores Serve's impact on last-mile logistics through its innovative, AI-powered delivery solutions.

Serve’s recognition spotlights its third-generation autonomous sidewalk delivery robot, designed to deliver faster, farther and safer than previous models. The third-generation robot operates nearly twice as fast, travels double the distance, runs six additional hours per day and carries larger cargo loads. Enhanced safety includes fail-safe mechanical brakes, autonomous collision avoidance and an emergency braking system that stops 40% faster.

Since commencing production in October 2024, Serve has deployed 1,000 Gen3 robots across major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and Miami. The company is on track to reach its goal of 2,000 robots by the end of 2025.

Serve's growth is further propelled by strategic partnerships with leading delivery platforms. In October 2025, Serve announced a collaboration with DoorDash to integrate its autonomous delivery robots into DoorDash’s food delivery ecosystem, beginning in Los Angeles. This is in addition to its years-long partnership with Uber Eats and aims to expand Serve's reach and increase order volumes for its robot fleet, optimizing robot utilization and boosting revenue.

"Receiving this prestigious award from Fast Company is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our team," said Dr. Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics. "Developing our third-generation robot required years of innovation and collaboration. This recognition validates our engineers, designers and operations teams for making autonomous delivery safer, more efficient and sustainable."

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

