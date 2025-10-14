Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter 2025 on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CET, on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Individuals who wish to participate in the teleconference should dial +1 785-424-1619 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and refer to conference code 234878.

A listen-only simulcast of the teleconference can be accessed at www.deepwater.com by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the teleconference will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. CET, on October 30, 2025. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-0689, passcode 234878. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 20 ultra-deepwater floaters and seven harsh environment floaters.

Analyst Contact:

Alison Johnson

+1 713-232-7214

Media Contact:

Kristina Mays

+1 713-232-7734