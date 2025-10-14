2025 American Women Quarters Rolls and Bags Honoring Althea Gibson on Sale October 21

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announces that the 2025 American Women Quarters™ Rolls and Bags honoring Althea Gibson will be available for purchase beginning on Tuesday, October 21 at noon EDT. The Althea Gibson quarter is the 20th and final coin in the American Women Quarters™ Program, a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations that followed.

The rolls and bags product options honoring Althea Gibson include:

Priced at $47.25, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 25WBJ)

Priced at $47.25, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 25WBK)

Priced at $42.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 25WRJ)

Priced at $63.00, a three-roll set containing a total of 120 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco (product code 25WRK)

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household for the first 24 hours of sales. Orders for the two-roll and three-roll sets are limited to three each per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Because of overwhelming demand, much of the production of the three-roll sets is accounted for through subscription. A limited quantity will be available for purchase on Tuesday, October 21 at noon EDT.

Customers may sign up to receive “Remind Me” alerts for these products or view additional American Women Quarters products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

