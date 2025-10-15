URBANICA Introduces ‘Living Office’ Concept for Mindful Productivity

LAUDERHILL, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA FURNITURE today unveiled its newest design movement, the Living Office, a forward-looking workspace concept that blends ergonomic science, sustainability, and emotional well-being into a unified vision of how people live and work. Designed for professionals navigating the hybrid world, the Living Office transforms both home and corporate environments into spaces that promote mindfulness, movement, and long-term health.

Bridging the Gap Between Home and Work

The Living Office reflects URBANICA’s philosophy that great furniture should not only serve productivity but sustain well-being. As remote and hybrid models continue to evolve, workers are redefining what “the office” means demanding flexible, inspiring, and health-conscious spaces. URBANICA’s new concept directly addresses that shift, turning everyday furniture into a system that balances technology, comfort, and the natural environment.

“People are realizing that workspaces must now nurture them, not exhaust them,” said a spokesperson for URBANICA. “The Living Office was built around that idea creating furniture that encourages balance and focus, no matter where you work.”

At its core, the Living Office connects URBANICA’s ergonomic desks, seating, and accessories into a complete ecosystem of mindful design.

The Foundation: Ergonomic Desks That Move With You

The foundation of the Living Office starts with URBANICA’s standing and modular desk series, designed to support motion and flexibility throughout the workday. Each desk integrates seamlessly into both personal and professional spaces while offering form, precision, and sustainable craftsmanship.

Every desk in the Living Office collection supports URBANICA’s optional In-Desk Power Module, offering AC outlets and USB-C charging for seamless connectivity. The desks are constructed from responsibly sourced materials and finished with low-VOC coatings to reduce indoor emissions.

The Heart: Chairs That Support Human Energy

The Living Office philosophy extends into URBANICA’s acclaimed ergonomic seating line, where design and comfort meet science. Each chair has been refined to align with natural posture and movement, promoting health and focus through the day.

Each piece in the Living Office seating series includes adaptive lumbar support, breathable mesh, and durable construction tested for full-day performance.

“Movement is a language of well-being,” the URBANICA spokesperson added. “When you sit, the chair should respond. When you stand, your desk should rise with you. When you pause, your surroundings should recharge you. That’s what we mean by a Living Office.”

The Details: Accessories That Empower Productivity

Beyond the main pieces, URBANICA completes the Living Office with functional, design-driven accessories that make workspaces more human and efficient.

Ergonomic Arm: Provides flexible monitor support that adapts to eye level and reduces strain.

Provides flexible monitor support that adapts to eye level and reduces strain. Filing Cabinet: Compact, mobile, and sustainably produced for organized efficiency.

Compact, mobile, and sustainably produced for organized efficiency. Under-Desk and Spine Cable Management Systems: Maintain a clean, distraction-free workspace.

Maintain a clean, distraction-free workspace. Alumina Lamp and Shore Table Lamp: Lighting designed with dimmer integration, creating visual comfort and supporting circadian rhythm.

Each accessory reinforces the company’s belief that productivity is born from calm environments, not cluttered ones. Together, they create a modular system that encourages creativity and flow in every type of workspace.

Mindfulness and Design as One Language

The Living Office applies principles of biophilic and mindful design, integrating natural materials, gentle color palettes, and ergonomic shapes that echo organic forms. URBANICA’s design team studied how lighting, texture, and spacing influence focus, relaxation, and energy retention.

Each recommended setup includes visual balance between hard and soft surfaces, breathable materials, and an option for indoor greenery to reconnect users with nature. These choices have been shown to reduce fatigue and increase cognitive clarity by up to 15 percent, according to workplace wellness studies cited by the company’s design research team.

Sustainability at Every Step

True to URBANICA’s legacy of environmental responsibility, every component of the Living Office is built with sustainability at its foundation. The company partners with certified suppliers, uses recycled and recyclable materials, and minimizes packaging waste.

URBANICA’s ongoing “One Workspace, One Tree” initiative continues as part of the Living Office launch, planting a tree for every product sold in global reforestation projects. The concept extends this mission further by encouraging businesses to measure their workspace carbon footprint and offset it through sustainable furniture design.

“Environmental care is not a separate department at URBANICA,” said the spokesperson. “It is the blueprint of every desk we manufacture, every chair we ship, and every idea we bring to market.”

A Design Movement, Not Just a Product Line

URBANICA envisions the Living Office as an ongoing movement an invitation to rethink workspace culture. Through its Design My Office platform, customers can explore digital layouts that apply Living Office principles using URBANICA’s complete product catalog. Users can visualize lighting placement, acoustic balance, and ergonomic positioning before purchasing, ensuring that each space feels intentional and restorative.

The company will also release a Living Office Lookbook later this year, showcasing curated combinations of URBANICA products for different lifestyles:

Home Studio for creators and remote professionals

for creators and remote professionals Team Hub for collaborative environments

for collaborative environments Wellness Workspace for mindfulness and minimalism enthusiasts

Availability

The URBANICA Living Office collection and design experience are now available through www.urbanicafurniture.com . Customers can browse curated configurations, build custom sets, or consult URBANICA’s design team for tailored recommendations. Trade and enterprise programs are open for companies seeking scalable, wellness-driven workspace solutions.

About URBANICA FURNITURE

URBANICA FURNITURE creates ergonomic and sustainable workspace solutions that unite comfort, technology, and design integrity. Through its direct-to-consumer model, the company delivers premium office design at accessible prices while maintaining full control of production and quality. Every product embodies URBANICA’s belief that innovation begins with people and extends to the planet — where design, wellness, and sustainability exist as one.

For more information, visit www.urbanicafurniture.com.

