ASML reports €7.5 billion total net sales and €2.1 billion net income in Q3 2025

Full-year 2025 expected total net sales growth of around 15% with gross margin around 52%

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, October 15, 2025 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2025 third-quarter results.

Q3 total net sales of €7.5 billion, gross margin of 51.6%, net income of €2.1 billion

Quarterly net bookings in Q3 of €5.4 billion 2 of which €3.6 billion is EUV

of which €3.6 billion is EUV ASML expects Q4 2025 total net sales between €9.2 billion and €9.8 billion, and a gross margin between 51% and 53%

ASML expects a full-year 2025 total net sales increase of around 15% relative to 2024, with a gross margin of around 52%

ASML does not expect 2026 total net sales to be below 2025





(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Total net sales 7,692

7,516 ...of which Installed Base Management sales1 2,096

1,962 New lithography systems sold (units) 67

66 Used lithography systems sold (units) 9

6 Net bookings2 5,541

5,399 Gross profit 4,130

3,880 Gross margin (%) 53.7

51.6 Net income 2,290

2,125 EPS (basic; in euros) 5.90

5.49 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 7,249

5,128

(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.

(2) Net bookings include all system sales orders and inflation-related adjustments, for which written authorizations have been accepted.

Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com.





CEO statement and outlook

"Our third-quarter total net sales of €7.5 billion and gross margin of 51.6% were in line with our guidance, reflecting a good quarter for ASML.

"On the technology side, we see litho intensity continue to develop positively as EUV adoption gains momentum, including progress on High NA EUV. In line with our plans to support our customers in the 3D integration space, we shipped ASML’s first product serving Advanced Packaging, the TWINSCAN XT:260, an i-line scanner offering up to 4x productivity compared to existing solutions. Finally, our partnership with Mistral AI allows us to embed AI across our entire holistic portfolio, in order to increase the performance and productivity of our systems and the yield of our customers' processes.

"On the market side, we have seen continued positive momentum around investments in AI, and have also seen this extending to more customers, both in leading-edge Logic and advanced DRAM. On the other hand, we expect China customer demand, and therefore our China total net sales in 2026 to decline significantly compared to our very strong business there in 2024 and 2025.

"We do not expect 2026 total net sales to be below 2025. We will provide more details on our 2026 outlook in January.

"We expect fourth-quarter total net sales between €9.2 billion and €9.8 billion, with a gross margin between 51% and 53%. We expect R&D costs of around €1.2 billion and SG&A costs of around €320 million. For the full year 2025, we expect an increase of around 15% in total net sales and a gross margin of around 52%, with an expected very strong fourth quarter," said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet.





Update dividend and share buyback program

An interim dividend of €1.60 per ordinary share will be made payable on November 6, 2025.

In the third quarter, we purchased around €148 million worth of shares under the current 2022–2025 share buyback program.

As of September 28, 2025, ASML has acquired 9.0 million of shares under this program for a total consideration of €5.9 billion. ASML does not expect to complete the €12 billion share buyback program in full within the 2022–2025 timeframe. We intend to announce a new share buyback program in January 2026.

Details of the share buyback program as well as transactions pursuant thereto, and details of the dividend are published on ASML's website (www.asml.com/investors).





About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 44,000 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

US GAAP Reporting

ASML's primary accounting standard for quarterly earnings releases and annual reports is US GAAP, the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Quarterly summary US GAAP consolidated statements of operations, consolidated statements of cash flows and consolidated balance sheets are available on www.asml.com.

The consolidated balance sheets of ASML Holding N.V. as of September 28, 2025, the related consolidated statements of operations and consolidated statements of cash flows for the quarter and nine months ended September 28, 2025 as presented in this press release are unaudited.

Regulated information

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

