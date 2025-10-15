Start of the construction of the second stage of Arena Garden Towers residential project (Riga, Latvia)

SIA Merko mājas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the second stage of Arena Garden Towers residential project in Skanste district in Riga. One 13-storey building with 80 apartments at Arēna St.3 will be completed in the beginning of 2027.

The residential building will have energy class A rating. The size of the standard apartments ranges between 53 and 129 square meters and the price per square meter ranges from 2,601 to 3,510 euros.

This is the first residential project by Merko mājas to incorporate energy pile technology, providing sustainable solutions for heating and cooling. The contemporary complex will offer a variety of apartments, including distinctive two-storey penthouses with 6.3-metre ceilings and private rooftop terraces. The buildings will feature two elevators per staircase, a shared room for events and rooftop terraces, a secure private courtyard for recreation and play, as well as new amenities such as a dedicated bicycle maintenance area and a pet washing station. Parking spaces will be available on the ground floor and in a designated outdoor area.

Arena Garden Towers (skanste.merkomajas.lv) is located in the Skanste district, a modern and rapidly developing area of Riga. The project comprises in total of four residential buildings with around 400 apartments. The first stage includes on 13-storey building with 84 apartments at Arēna str 1, which will be completed in the summer of 2026. Almost 80% of the apartments in the first stage have been sold.

SIA Merko mājas ( https://merkomajas.lv ) is a recognized Latvian residential developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: Mr. Roberts Rēboks, Board member of SIA Merko mājas, e-mail: Roberts.Reboks@merkomajas.lv

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

