Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.09.2025

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN United Property Fund units was 11,34 euros at the end of September, up 0,33% month-on-month. The somewhat smaller-than-usual increase in NAV was related to the investment into the listed fund EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS, which shares closed on the Tallinn stock market 0.8% below a month ago level. If the fund's investment in EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares were recorded on the basis of its book value, the NAV of EfTEN United Property Fund would be 11.45 euros, up 0.6% month-on-month.

The fund earned 93 thousand euros in net profit in September and 2,1 million euros in net profit in the 9 months of 2025 (534 thousand euros in the same period last year).

In September the fund earned the largest profit (89.5 thousand euros) from an investment in the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, the net asset value of which increased by 0.7%. The fund's largest investment is the UNA retail park located on the outskirts of Vilnius, which the fund acquired in August 2024. During the past 12 months, the retail park has generated 2.2 million euros in rental income, which constitutes 7.3% of the investment's acquisition price. The growth of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 was supported the most by EfTEN Kristiine OÜ, the company owning the Kristiine shopping center, where equity value increased by 1.1% in a month.

In the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, where the EfTEN United Property Fund owns 80%, clients booked in September four terraced houses to be completed by q1 2026. In September, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 23,6 thousand euros in interest income from the investment.

In early October, the fund received income distributions from the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 and EfTEN Special Opportunities Fund, totalling 293 thousand euros. The fund will distribute these to investors together with the interest received in August from Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ at the beginning of November.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/













