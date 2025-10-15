JLT Mobile Computers’ VERSO™ Series Rugged Computers Achieve Navis Validation for Port Operations

Image available: pr@jltmobile.com

Växjö, Sweden, 15 October 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading a leading supplier and developer of rugged computers for demanding environments, today announced the successful validation of its high-performance VERSO™ Series rugged vehicle-mount terminals (VMTs) for the latest major release of the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS).

This dedicated validation follows JLT’s multi-year Navis Ready subscription agreement, first announced in 2019 and extended for another five years in April this year. The agreement reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to delivering hassle-free, future-proof IT solutions for the global port segment.

Port operations run around the clock in harsh, high-stakes environments where even brief interruptions can ripple across global supply chains. Terminal operators must contend with three persistent challenges that threaten productivity and drive-up costs. Integration risk is a constant concern, as deploying new hardware that fails to integrate seamlessly with a complex Terminal Operating System can lead to costly delays and project overruns. At the same time, harsh-environment downtime caused by extreme vibration, dust, moisture, and dramatic temperature swings can trigger equipment failures that result in immediate productivity losses and expensive repairs. Finally, there is the issue of future uncertainty: every major TOS upgrade raises the risk that today’s hardware investment may become incompatible, forcing unplanned replacements and unexpected capital expenditure.

The new Navis Ready validation for the VERSO Series directly addresses these issues by ensuring:

Zero-Risk Deployment – Pre-certified hardware guarantees seamless, out-of-the-box integration with Navis N4, speeding installation and reducing project risk.

– Pre-certified hardware guarantees seamless, out-of-the-box integration with Navis N4, speeding installation and reducing project risk. Maximum Uptime & Durability – Purpose-built for cranes, reach stackers, and yard trucks, VERSO computers withstand shock, vibration, salt air, and temperature extremes—driving a lower total cost of ownership.

– Purpose-built for cranes, reach stackers, and yard trucks, VERSO computers withstand shock, vibration, salt air, and temperature extremes—driving a lower total cost of ownership. Future-Proof Investment – As the first hardware provider with a five-year Navis Ready subscription, JLT ensures that VERSO systems remain validated for major future N4 releases, protecting technology spend and enabling long-term digital transformation.





“Our five-year commitment to the Navis Ready Program was a pledge to the port industry that we would take the complexity and risk out of hardware,” said Per Holmberg, CEO, JLT Mobile Computers. “The renewed validation of our VERSO Series is the latest proof point of that pledge. For terminal operators, this means the highest performance, most rugged vehicle-mount computer is guaranteed to work out-of-the-box with their Navis N4 system, allowing them to focus on maximizing their cargo flow, not troubleshooting their IT.”

Navis, now known as Kaleris, the global standard for terminal operating systems, serves more than 340 port and terminal customers across 80+ countries. Its Navis Ready Program rigorously tests partner hardware and software in simulated N4 environments to certify smooth integration.

The VERSO™ Series rugged vehicle-mount terminals known for its ultra-rugged design, high-brightness touch displays, and powerful processing, is built to withstand the unique conditions of port operations. Its continuous validation under the Navis Ready Program strengthens JLT’s decade-long collaboration with Navis and the company’s focus on providing a trusted, performance-driven computing platform that reduces risk and keeps cargo moving.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.