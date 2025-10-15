Nouryon advances leadership of cleaning ingredient solutions, launches innovative sustainable technologies at SEPAWA Congress

Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon today announced the launch of new ingredient solutions for use in laundry, dish detergent and surface cleaning applications that deliver exceptional cleaning performance while using more sustainably sourced and produced ingredients. The company launched these products at the annual SEPAWA Congress in Berlin for industry experts, manufacturers and suppliers, and will participate in seminars discussing these and other innovative chemistries at the event Oct. 15 to 17.

“This new suite of products demonstrates Nouryon’s leadership in cleaning ingredient solutions and marks a bold step in our mission to transform the cleaning industry,” said Brad Pearson, vice president of the Cleaning Goods business unit at Nouryon. “By combining cutting-edge science with a deep commitment to sustainability, we are meeting today’s expectations and helping customers lead the way toward a cleaner, safer and more sustainable future.”

Key highlights of Nouryon’s newest cleaning ingredient solutions include:

Finnfix® LD CMC – for liquid laundry detergent applications – is a liquid carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) that helps remove stains and prevent their redeposition onto fabrics, even in cold washes. Finnfix LD scores 78% on the Renewable Carbon Index and is made from materials certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. It is ultimately biodegradable1 and supports EU Ecolabel and Nordic Swan compliance.

The Dissolvine® MAX range – designed for use in dishwashing, laundry and hard surface cleaning applications – is a group of chelating agents made with 100% renewable carbon content. The products are lower carbon-footprint alternatives to traditional ingredients like phosphates, ensure effective detergent cleaning performance, and are ISCC Plus certified – a certification that ensures full traceability of renewable feedstocks throughout the supply chain.

AG™ 6206 Natural surfactant – for household, industrial and institutional cleaning applications – is a solvent-free, readily biodegradable1 surfactant made from 100% renewable carbon content using raw materials certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil. It ensures hydrotroping power – which prevents cloudiness in end products – that is superior to common alternatives, even in formulations where other corrosive ingredients are present.

Ethylan™ X4 and Ethylan X6 surfactants – for use in household, industrial and institutional hard surface cleaning – are low-foaming, narrow range ethoxylate (NRE) surfactants that provide effective wetting and cleaning while reducing water and energy consumption compared to conventional NREs.

Within Nouryon’s Consumer and Life Sciences segment, these solutions for cleaning goods are part of the company’s broader Home and Personal Care business line that innovates solutions to enhance the effectiveness of consumer essentials like skin care, detergents and cleaning materials.

SEPAWA Congress attendees can visit Nouryon’s booth 604b-606 to learn more about these innovations. On October 15, attendees can participate in two Nouryon seminars: In the auditorium at 9:35 a.m., Nouryon senior researcher Josmary Velasquez will present on surfactant-chelating agent interactions, and in Room 1 at 3:45 p.m., senior researcher Nea Lintula will present on a CMC compatible with liquid laundry detergents.

*1 per OECD 301D

