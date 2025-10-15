EngageLab Excels at E-Commerce Expo Asia 2025, Leading the Future of Omnichannel and AI-Powered Customer Engagement

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a global leader in omnichannel customer engagement, made a remarkable impact at E-Commerce Expo Asia 2025, Singapore Tech Week. The EngageLab booth became a focal point for e-commerce innovators and industry leaders eager to explore the future of customer engagement technology.



Throughout the event, the EngageLab team demonstrated how its robust platform empowers businesses to seamlessly connect with customers worldwide via AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, WhatsApp, OTP, and more. Attendees experienced firsthand how EngageLab’s solutions drive higher conversions, stronger retention, and smarter, data-driven marketing for e-commerce brands.

Omnichannel & Marketing Automation: Accelerating E-Commerce Growth

EngageLab’s core strength lies in its powerful Omnichannel and Marketing Automation platform, designed for the fast-paced world of e-commerce. By unifying AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, WhatsApp, and more, EngageLab enables brands to deliver seamless, personalized customer journeys across every channel. With AI-driven segmentation, automated triggers, and real-time analytics, e-commerce businesses can:

Acquire customers efficiently with targeted, consistent messaging

Boost conversions through personalized offers and timely reminders

Drive retention with automated re-engagement and loyalty campaigns

Stay compliant with robust data security

EngageLab helps e-commerce brands reduce manual work, increase ROI, and deliver outstanding customer experiences at scale.

A highlight of the expo was the keynote speech by Jerry Yin, Group Vice President of GPTBots & EngageLab. Jerry’s session, “Smart E-Commerce: Unlocking Global Success with AI Agents and Omnichannel Messaging,” placed a strong emphasis on the power of true omnichannel engagement. He illustrated how e-commerce businesses can break through market fragmentation by unifying customer touchpoints across multiple channels—ensuring every message is timely, relevant, and personalized, no matter where the customer is.





AI Agents in the Spotlight: GPTBots Drives Next-Gen E-Commerce Innovation

As another flagship product under Aurora Mobile, GPTBots provides end-to-end enterprise AI agent solutions. At the expo, GPTBots drew significant attention from e-commerce innovators and decision-makers for its transformative impact on operational efficiency and customer support. Many e-commerce brands expressed strong interest in integrating AI-powered customer support into their websites. Attendees were particularly impressed by the versatility of GPTBots AI Agents, which are already being applied across a range of critical e-commerce scenarios, including:

24/7 AI Customer Support: Instantly resolving customer inquiries, processing returns and exchanges, and providing multilingual assistance, significantly improving satisfaction and reducing response times.

Intelligent Product Recommendations: Leveraging customer data and browsing behavior to deliver personalized product suggestions that boost conversion rates and average order value.

Order Tracking & Notifications: Proactively updating customers on order status, shipping, and delivery, reducing manual workload and enhancing transparency.





These conversations at E-Commerce Expo Asia 2025 reaffirmed the growing demand for intelligent, scalable AI solutions in the e-commerce sector. As a trusted partner to leading enterprises worldwide, EngageLab, together with GPTBots, remains committed to continuous innovation, empowering businesses to achieve operational excellence, sustainable growth, and superior customer success.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions and marketing automation across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

About GPTBots

GPTBots is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to build, manage, and deploy sophisticated AI agents without coding expertise. By integrating Large Language Models (LLMs), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, and an extensive plugin ecosystem, GPTBots helps companies automate complex workflows and enhance customer engagement across multiple channels.

