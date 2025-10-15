MEXC Trading Volume Soars 537% as Traders Capture 5,000% Token Gains Amid Record September Growth





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC released its September trading data, revealing explosive growth across trading activity, token performance, and ecosystem engagement. The data highlights a sharp rise in perpetual DEX narratives and renewed strength in the BSC ecosystem, positioning both as major market drivers heading into Q4.

Key Takeaways

MEXC’s total trading volume for newly listed tokens increased by 537% in September.

The number of users actively trading newly listed tokens grew 64% compared to August.

The exchange listed 34% more new tokens.

BSC-based projects achieved an average gain of 4,373%.

Tokens from the Perpetual DEX category delivered standout performance, with AVNT surging +5,400% and driving renewed interest in decentralized derivatives.

The best-performing new listings delivered an average increase of over 2,600%.

Market Momentum Reaches Record Levels

September marked one of the most active months in MEXC’s recent history, driven by strong engagement with newly listed tokens. The number of traders participating in new listings rose by 64% month-over-month, while trading volume for these new tokens surged by 537%. Overall, the number of new token listings on the platform increased by 34% compared to August.

Perpetual DEXs and RWA Tokens Drive Market Leadership

Perpetual DEX, AI, and stablecoin-linked projects led MEXC’s top-performing tokens. The top 10 tokens by spot trading volume delivered an average gain of +2,620%, up 47% from Q2. Flagship Perpetual DEX tokens such as AVNT (+5,400%) and ASTER (+712%) set the tone for the month, supported by Base and BSC chain ecosystems.

AI-related tokens AIA (+532%) and COAI (+613%) demonstrated growing investor appetite for decentralized AI solutions, while the stablecoin/RWA category — including STBL (+12,125%), RIVER (+1,900%), and XPL (+747%) — highlighted the rising integration of on-chain finance and tokenized real-world assets.





BSC Ecosystem Outperforms With 4,373% Average Gains

BSC emerged as September’s leading blockchain ecosystem, with four tokens (STBL, LIGHT, HANA , ASTER) achieving an average gain of 4,373%. Ethereum-based projects followed with a 1,519% average increase, while Base, Solana, and emerging ecosystems such as SOMNIA and PLASMA also delivered quadruple- and triple-digit returns.

Notably, 60% of the tokens appeared on both the top trading-volume and top price-performance lists, showing strong correlation between liquidity depth and price acceleration — a key factor driving MEXC users’ profitability on trending assets.





Launchpad and User Programs Strengthen Engagement

MEXC’s Launchpad continued its high-impact performance, hosting three premium launches — WLFI , LINEA , and XPL — which attracted over 27,000 participants and raised approximately $620,000. All three tokens later appeared among September’s best performers, reinforcing MEXC’s selective listing strategy.

The revamped Spin & Win campaign improved gamified engagement with new visual themes, larger prize pools, and multi-event mechanics. The World Animal Day Lucky Wheel alone distributed over $100,000 in prizes, including up to 5,400 DOGE per participant.

Meanwhile, the Airdrop+ program saw its total reward pool rise by 13% compared to August, with new users earning average rewards of 50 USDT. A new tiered lottery system drew nearly 5,000 participants, with token prizes worth up to 5,000 USDT per round and deeper engagement incentives through contract bonuses.

A Foundation for Q4 Expansion

With record trading activity, top-performing ecosystem diversification, and continuous product innovation, MEXC is cementing its position as one of the market’s most dynamic exchanges. The platform’s blend of high-growth listings, user-centric incentives, and strategic ecosystem alignment reflects its mission to empower global users with access to emerging opportunities ahead of the next market cycle.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

