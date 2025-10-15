Classiq Awarded Fast Company's 2025 Next Big Things in Tech

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq , the leading quantum software company, today announced that it was named to Fast Company’s annual Next Big Things in Tech list in the Computing, Chips and Foundational Technology category. The prestigious list, now in its fifth year, highlights new technology breakthroughs that will have a positive impact for consumers, businesses or society in general in the next five years. In 2025, Fast Company recognized 137 honorees in 31 categories.

From Concept to Qubit: Classiq's Patented Leap Toward Practical Scalable Quantum Computing

Fast Company honored Classiq for transforming how organizations produce software for quantum computers. Built on more than 70 patents, the company’s platform is a new generation of quantum computing software, the first to automatically convert high-level functional models into hardware-agnostic, optimized quantum circuits ready to run on any quantum computer. Using its Qmod high-level modeling language and patented synthesis engine, Classiq lets experts in fields such as finance, chemistry and telecommunications describe their goals – like optimizing portfolios, estimating molecular energy or managing network traffic – without working at the gate level.

Classiq’s advanced compiler recycles memory and significantly reduces circuit size, enabling meaningful workloads on today’s quantum machines while also being ready for the quantum hardware of tomorrow. This is a breakthrough in accessibility and productivity for quantum computing: teams can generate and refine complex circuits in minutes instead of months, exploring new quantum solutions without requiring deep physics expertise. Already used by dozens of global enterprises and at over 400 universities, Classiq technology is instrumental in turning theoretical quantum applications into real-world breakthroughs.

“This recognition from Fast Company is a reflection of the incredible progress we’ve made at Classiq and of what is happening across the quantum ecosystem,” said Nir Minerbi , CEO and co-founder of Classiq. “Our vision has always been to make quantum computing software that is the most powerful tool for solving the hardest problems, whether developing life-saving medicines or creating more resilient supply chains. It’s exciting to see those possibilities turning into real progress, and for Classiq to be recognized as driving that transformation.”

