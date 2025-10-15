MEXC Launches Blue Chip Blitz Campaign with Zero Fees and $2 Million in Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, officially launched Blue Chip Blitz. Following the recent sharp market decline, MEXC not only maintained platform stability and safeguarded user assets during extreme market conditions but also helped users maximize their returns by offering zero fees on BTC, ETH, BNB, and SOL futures trading, along with staking rewards of up to 600% APR and a share of $2 million in rewards, including a Tesla Cybertruck.

Blue Chip Blitz runs from 10:00 on October 15 to 10:00 on November 14, 2025 (UTC), featuring five events:

Event 1: 0 Fees on BTC, ETH, BNB & SOL Futures

From 16:00 on October 15 to 16:00 on November 14 (UTC) , users can enjoy zero trading fees on the following futures pairs:

BNBUSDT, BNBUSDC, SOLUSDT, SOLUSDC, SOLUSD: zero fees apply with no volume limits.

BTCUSDT, BTCUSDC, BTCUSD and ETHUSDT, ETHUSDC, ETHUSD: zero fees apply up to 10 million USDT in cumulative trading volume per asset.

Note: Eligibility for the zero-fee benefit may vary by region. Please refer to the account's fee or trading page for the latest rates and promotional policies.

Event 2: Super Spinfest

Users can complete tasks on the event page to earn spin chances. Each spin gives participants a chance to win rewards from a $300,000 prize pool, including a Tesla Cybertruck.

Event 3: Stake USDT to Unlock Up to 600% APR

Stake USDT to earn rewards with an APR of up to 600%. Rewards are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Participation requires completion of advanced KYC verification.

Event 4: Trade & Refer to Share $150,000 in Futures Bonuses (New User Exclusive)

New users who register can earn futures bonuses by completing tasks such as depositing and spot trading, trading futures, and inviting friends. Bonuses are subject to limits and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 5: Trade Futures to Share $200,000 in Futures Bonuses (For All Users)

Complete three trading tasks to unlock tiered rewards:

Task 1: Trade BTC, ETH, BNB, or SOL futures with a volume of at least 20,000 USDT to share $20,000 in rewards (max 50 USDT per user).

Trade BTC, ETH, BNB, or SOL futures with a volume of at least 20,000 USDT to share $20,000 in rewards (max 50 USDT per user). Task 2: After Task 1, reach a total of 300,000 USDT to share $30,000 (max 150 USDT per user).

After Task 1, reach a total of 300,000 USDT to share $30,000 (max 150 USDT per user). Task 3: After Task 2, reach 10,000,000 USDT to share $150,000 (max 500 USDT per user).



For full campaign details, please visit the Blue Chip Blitz page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

