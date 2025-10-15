Whirlpool Expands U.S. Manufacturing Presence with $300 Million Investment in Ohio Operations

CLYDE, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Whirlpool Corp., JobsOhio, Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) and One Columbus today announced that Whirlpool will invest $300 million across its manufacturing facilities in Clyde and Marion, Ohio — a move expected to create at least 448 and up to 600 new jobs and further solidify Ohio’s position as a national leader in advanced manufacturing.

The investment will increase production capacity for Whirlpool’s next generation of washers and dryers while reinforcing Ohio’s reputation as a hub for innovation, talent, and technology-driven manufacturing.

A Forward-Looking Manufacturer in a Forward-Looking State

Whirlpool’s expansion reflects the continued growth and modernization of Ohio’s advanced manufacturing economy — an ecosystem that combines industrial strength with technological innovation. Ohio ranks #3 in the nation for manufacturing workforce, #4 for manufacturing GDP, and attracts more than $15.7 billion annually in science and engineering R&D investments.

“Whirlpool’s decision to expand its operations in Clyde and Marion demonstrates why Ohio continues to be the best place in America to manufacture the products that the world relies on,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Our strong workforce, manufacturing infrastructure, and culture of innovation make Ohio the ideal home for companies that are driving the next generation of U.S. manufacturing.”

A Cross-Functional Growth Engine

The expansion will be supported through financial assistance from JobsOhio, in collaboration with the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) and One Columbus, alongside tax credits approved by the State of Ohio. Assistance for the project, the details of which will go out if and when a final agreement is executed.

Whirlpool’s project builds on the state’s deep manufacturing heritage — one that has adapted to meet the needs of a fast-evolving, technology-driven economy.

“Whirlpool represents the spirit of American manufacturing — resilient, innovative, and deeply rooted in community,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “In Ohio, forward-looking companies like Whirlpool thrive because they have access to world-class talent, integrated supply chains, and a statewide commitment to industrial excellence. This investment shows the strength and diversity of Ohio’s manufacturing sector — from Amgen in bioscience, Intel in semiconductors, Joby in advanced air mobility, and Honda and First Solar in sustainable transportation and energy. Together, they’re building the future right here in Ohio.”

Local Impact: Northwest and Central Ohio

The Clyde facility, the world’s largest washing machine plant, and the Marion facility, which recently celebrated 70 years of dryer production, are anchors of Ohio’s manufacturing legacy. In Northwest Ohio, the advanced manufacturing industry includes more than 1,700 companies, employs 130,000 workers, and generates $11.6 billion in Gross Regional Product (GRP) — accounting for nearly a quarter of the state’s total manufacturing output.

“We are thrilled to recognize and congratulate Whirlpool on its expansion, job creation and investment here in Northwest Ohio,” said Dean Monske, president and CEO of the Regional Growth Partnership. “Whirlpool is a premier global manufacturing corporation, and we take great pride, as a region, in providing a conducive business climate for companies to succeed.”

This investment reinforces Whirlpool’s long-term commitment to Ohio and the skilled workforce that has powered its success for generations.

“A globally recognized brand like Whirlpool only makes a bold $300 million investment in the future of the business when it has the highest level of confidence that a community can deliver,” said Jason Hall, CEO of the Columbus Partnership. “Marion workers have shown up for Whirlpool for decades, and in turn, Whirlpool has once again demonstrated its long-term commitment to Marion. This win is a victory for Marion families, for careers and a stronger future for the people who’ve brought their talents to the table to make globally competitive products. Whirlpool and its workforce reflect skill and drive that are fueling the Columbus Region’s position as a global manufacturing powerhouse right here in the heartland of America.”

Ohio is uniquely positioned to help global manufacturers compete in the modern economy — combining a world-class workforce, unmatched logistics infrastructure, and leadership in industrial R&D. With growing investments from companies like Whirlpool, Amgen, Intel, Joby, Honda, and First Solar, Ohio continues to prove that the future of advanced manufacturing is being built in America — and being built in Ohio.

###

What They’re Saying

Senator Bernie Moreno

“I am thrilled that Ohio will have the opportunity to expand our long partnership with Whirlpool, a great American company. This decision is a reflection of Ohio’s skilled workforce and strong partnership between federal, state, and local government that is committed to growing our economy.”

Senator Jon Husted

“You can’t do Made-in-America without Made-in-Ohio, and Whirlpool is a contributor to making that possible. On top of providing about 8,000 jobs across the five facilities in our state, this new investment in the Clyde and Marion facilities will bring up to 600 new jobs to Ohioans. Congratulations to the entire Whirlpool team on this exciting new chapter.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

“Congratulations and job well done to the intrepid workforces at Whirlpool’s Clyde and Marion facilities on news of the company’s remarkable $300 million investment in Buckeye State manufacturing. These investments are more than dollars on a page: they are faith in our people, in our legacy of industrial strength, and in the future of American manufacturing. This will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and fortify the very backbone of our communities in Clyde and Marion. For over 70 years, Whirlpool products from Ohio have exemplified American ingenuity, craftsmanship, pride, and community spirit. Today, Whirlpool renews that bond: to its workers, to its heritage, and to the people of Northwest Ohio. The heart of American manufacturing still beats the strongest in the industrial heartland where what America makes and grows, indeed makes and grows America.”

State Senator Bill Reineke (District 26)

“Whirlpool has been a great partner, and we appreciate the employment opportunities and significant participation in the community. The slogan ‘started here and stayed here’ is very representative of how they care for their workforce and the Northwest Ohio communities they operate in.”

State Representative Gary Click (District 88)

“Whirlpool’s roots run deep in Sandusky County. It’s nearly impossible to find someone in Clyde or Fremont whose family is not directly connected in some way or fashion. Whirlpool’s continued strategic investment in Northwest Ohio signals continued growth and opportunities for our families and vital economic growth for our communities. I am grateful that Whirlpool continues to recognize the advantages that our workforce has to offer, and I look forward to a continued relationship that will extend to the generations to follow.”

State Representative Tracy Richardson (District 86)

“The exciting expansion of Whirlpool in Marion reflects our state’s commitment to the success of Advanced Manufacturing. It also demonstrates that Marion is ‘on the move’, driving the next generation of manufacturing. I am delighted that the significant investment in growing the production of Whirlpool will help drive the economic vitality of Marion and strengthen opportunities within the community.”

Mayor Bill Collins, Marion

“We have a lot of momentum in the City of Marion, being voted the Strongest Town of 2025 reflects the resilience, hard work, and collaborative spirit of every resident. We have a strategic focus on smart, sustainable, economic development. It is a wonderful thing to see one of our largest employers, Whirlpool Corporation, is following that trend and bringing more jobs for our citizens and the community. This is also a clear sign that Marion’s brightest days are ahead.”

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.