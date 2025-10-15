FAVO Capital Appoints Gary F. Baumann as Independent Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – FAVO Capital Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a diversified financial company operating across two segments — financial services and real estate — today announced the appointment of Gary F. Baumann, Esq., as an independent director of the company’s board of directors.

Mr. Baumann is a seasoned attorney and advisor with more than 25 years of experience spanning construction and commercial litigation. As a founding partner of Baumann, Gant, Keeley & Biondi, P.A., he has advised developers and institutions on major infrastructure projects, providing guidance on compliance, and risk management. Over his career, he has tried more than 70 civil jury cases and earned national recognition for his leadership in construction law.

“Gary’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to building a board with the independence, experience, and perspective needed to guide FAVO’s next phase of growth,” said Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital. “His deep understanding of construction and commercial law adds significant strength to our oversight and long-term strategy.”

In addition to his professional practice, Mr. Baumann serves on the Board of Directors for Island Dolphin Care, a nonprofit organization supporting children with special needs and wounded veterans. He is a frequent moderator and speaker at national legal and industry conferences, where he has shared insights on ethics, construction law, and corporate governance. Mr. Baumann earned his Juris Doctor (with honors) from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from West Virginia University.

The appointment underscores FAVO Capital’s focus on strong governance, operational discipline, and long-term value creation as it continues to build a durable platform across financial services and real estate investments.

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a diversified financial company currently operating across two segments: financial services and selective real assets. Through its financial services division, FAVO provides alternative, revenue-based funding solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Since inception, the company has supported more than 10,000 businesses through the purchase of future receipts. Complementing its lending platform, FAVO is also building a portfolio of stabilized, cash-flowing real assets that strengthen its balance sheet and broaden its collateral base. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with operations in Florida, New York, and the Dominican Republic, FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of FAVO Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the website launch, the Company’s upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial, and business conditions; the Company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the Company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the Company; the Company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its financial products and services and real estate operations; the Company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services industry and real estate industry; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent Annual Report and subsequent Quarterly Reports.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

FAVO Capital, Inc.

4300 N University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

www.favocapital.com

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

Email: ir@favocapital.com