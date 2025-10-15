The Ottawa International Airport Authority Enhances Security with Calian's Digital Command Centre

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a trusted provider of mission-critical solutions, is supporting a three-year contract with the Ottawa International Airport Authority (OIAA) to implement and manage their cyber-focused Security Operations Centre (SOC), a centralized digital command centre for real-time security monitoring in response to their growing digital needs.

Airport authorities are important operators in the airport ecosystem. Given modern airports depend on complex digital systems, cybersecurity is increasingly important to their operations.

“As airports become more digitally integrated, the importance of securing both our physical and virtual environments has never been greater,” said Susan Margles, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority. “This initiative represents a critical enhancement to our strategy to proactively protect passengers, staff and infrastructure. Adopting Calian's managed SOC allows us to leverage their operational expertise and threat intelligence to enhance our own capabilities and enable rapid incident response.”

This agreement marks the next step in a strong, ongoing partnership between the two organizations. After successfully completing an IT modernization project together, OIAA is now shifting its focus from infrastructure upgrades to leveraging best-of-breed systems to strengthen network security and support future growth.

“Our customers turn to us because they need more than just technology—they need a partner who deeply understands their challenges and can provide 24x7x365 end-to-end monitoring with no blind spots,” said Michael Muldner, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Calian. “Every SOC we implement is tailored to provide expert-driven, proactive, seamless protection, so our clients can focus on driving their business with total confidence in knowing their security is always one step ahead, safeguarding their future.”

For over 40 years, Calian has been delivering IT and cybersecurity solutions for mission-critical environments. Grounded in a commitment to provide North American and European customers with resilient solutions, the company provides products and services that are anchored in four key pillars—cybersecurity, cloud modernization, data and AI and staff augmentation—each supported by security-first principles that drive performance, innovation and trust.

OIAA manages, operates and develops airport facilities and lands in support of the economic growth of Canada’s Capital Region, generating more than $2.2 billion annually in total economic activity in Ottawa and Gatineau.

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

