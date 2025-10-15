AlphaTON Capital Powers TOKEN2049 “Origins” Hackathon in Singapore

Singapore, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital (Nasdaq: ATON), a specialized digital-asset treasury company building the Telegram Open Network (TON) ecosystem, announced the winners of the TOKEN2049 Singapore “Origins” Hackathon, which it proudly sponsored and hosted at Marina Bay Sands. The competition drew developers from around the world and awarded a US$25,000 prize pool paid in TON.





“We’re investing in the people who will onboard the next billion people to Web3,” said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. “The ingenuity we saw at TOKEN2049—especially on TON, where real consumer adoption meets mobile-first design—confirms our conviction that the next wave of crypto will be built by global, product-minded teams. Through this HackATON and the ones ahead, AlphaTON is here to turn bold ideas from builders around the world into products people use—on TON and in Telegram.”

AlphaTON team member and TONCore expert Andrew Zubko set the tracks — AI, Payments and Infrastructure — and Logan Golema, top blockchain developer and AlphaTON’s hackathon lead, mentored teams and led on-site evaluations throughout the week with incredible results:

Track Winners

AI

1st — IntentHub : a marketplace where agents hire specialized agents to complete tasks more efficiently; tasks coordinate on-chain with stablecoin settlement. https://intenthub.com/





Payments

1st — Telepay : a secure payroll platform for freelancers on TON testnet; freelancers issue invoices and receive USDT directly to TON wallets.





Infrastructure

1st — Encrypted Prediction-Market Seeding : a novel mechanism where early positions are hidden until bonding , reducing copy-trade bias — “ Polymarket-like, without visible initial bets .”





“These teams shipped at warp speed: from payroll and vaults to encrypted market design—all built inside Telegram, where users already are,” said Logan Golema. This is where we’re headed: business, finance, and community without leaving the chat, powered by decentralization and privacy by design. The TON canvas is wide open—you can build almost anything and ship it quickly. We’re excited to keep backing these builders as they turn prototypes into products.”

AlphaTON’s William De'Ath concluded, “I was blown away by the pragmatic, product‑minded teams in Singapore shipping on TON and Telegram with real users in mind. Sustainable growth plus cutting‑edge thinking means exciting, TON revenue creation ahead!”

Beyond Singapore: a Global HackATON Series

Building on the momentum, AlphaTON Capital will sponsor additional HackATONs at major Web3 gatherings worldwide. “With Telegram’s reach approaching the next billion users, TON is the people’s blockchain,” added Kaiser. “We’ll keep backing builders — with capital, mentorship, and routes to market.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ATON”. AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/





Forward-Looking Statements

