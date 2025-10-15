Jayud Global Logistics Achieves Profitability with Revenue Growth in First Half of 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 3.7% year-over-year to $39.2 million, as a result of the significant increase of $2.1 million in international trading business.

Net income was $0.3 million, a notable recovery from the $2.7 million net loss recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.003, compared to a loss per share of $0.12 in the prior-year period.

Total assets grew to $26.5 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $25.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $4.2 million as of June 30, 2025.



Operational Highlights

In March 2025, Jayud initiated its exclusive chartered route between Fuzhou, China, and Jakarta, Indonesia, with the inaugural flight on March 21, 2025. Operating three weekly flights via Boeing 737-800 (18-ton capacity), the service complies with IATA guidelines for lithium-ion battery transport, supporting Southeast Asia's e-commerce growth through integrated logistics solutions.



In June 2025, Jayud received $4.2 million of subsidy from the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau for its 2022-2023 Shenzhen-Clark and Shenzhen-Davao charter routes.



"These results reflect steady progress in our core operations amid a dynamic global trade environment," stated Mr. Xiaogang Geng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jayud Global Logistics Limited. "The year-over-year revenue growth and return to profitability underscore the effectiveness of our focus on high-margin cross-border services and operational efficiencies. Key initiatives, including the receipt of substantial government support for our charter flight operations and the launch of our exclusive Fuzhou-Jakarta air cargo route, further bolster this progress. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about achieving revenue growth for the full year, supported by sustained demand in e-commerce and international trading segments. We are also actively pursuing future collaborations with well-known industry partners to expand the reach of our best-in-class solutions and create new avenues for growth.”

Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025

Revenues for the first six months of 2025 were driven by increased demand in international trading and e-commerce logistics, with the international trading segment accounting for 42.9% of total revenues.

Cost of revenues decreased 4.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. A primary factor in this reduction was the receipt of a RMB 30,258,086 (approximately USD 4.2 million) government subsidy from the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau in June 2025, pertaining to two charter flight routes operated during 2022-2023. The Company anticipates receiving a certain amount of 2023-2024 government subsidy in future.

Gross profit improved significantly, reflecting enhanced cost controls and a shift toward value-added services such as supply chain optimization and bonded warehousing. Operating expenses were managed effectively, enabling the Company to deliver a positive net income of $0.3 million—a clear indicator of improved financial health compared to the prior-year loss.

Cash flows reflected seasonal fluctuations in working capital, including higher accounts receivable balances that supported revenue expansion. Investing activities utilized $0.2 million primarily for property, equipment, and intangible assets to bolster logistics infrastructure. Financing activities resulted in net cash usage of $0.6 million, driven by debt repayments offset by new borrowings.

Capital expenditures totaled $0.2 million in the first six months of 2025, with a focus on logistics equipment and IT system enhancements to support anticipated business growth.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of June 30, 2025, current assets totaled $20.0 million, representing a 2.0% increase from $19.6 million at December 31, 2024. Non-current assets increased to $6.5 million, driven by strategic capital investment in fixed assets and intangible assets, mainly software. This reflects the Company's ongoing investment in its operational infrastructure and technological capabilities. Total liabilities were $15.1 million, with short-term borrowings at $2.0 million. Shareholders' equity attributable to Jayud stood at $12.8 million.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

JAYUD GLOBAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

June 30, 2025

2024

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB US$

Assets Current assets Cash 36,996,422 30,143,886 4,210,863 Restricted cash 103,489 - - Accounts receivable, net 38,696,583 67,987,919 9,497,377 Accounts receivable - related parties 249,925 451,609 63,086 Contract assets 3,441,959 3,551,078 496,058 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 33,915,774 28,631,047 3,999,531 Prepaid expenses and other current assets - related parties 6,696,004 - - Other receivable - related parties 20,273,420 11,418,978 1,595,141 Loan receivable - related parties - 935,906 130,739 Total current assets 140,373,576 143,120,423 19,992,795 Non-current assets Long term investments 20,633,148 20,770,979 2,901,542 Property and equipment, net 15,657,880 16,582,800 2,316,486 Intangible asset, net 2,086,712 2,220,901 310,242 Operating right-of-use assets, net 1,881,535 2,232,626 311,880 Deferred offering costs - 110,958 15,500 Deferred tax assets, net 3,733,020 4,365,138 609,775 Total non-current assets 43,992,295 46,283,402 6,465,425 TOTAL ASSETS 184,365,871 189,403,825 26,458,220 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 10,497,682 14,253,311 1,991,075 Current maturities of a long-term borrowing - 40,000 5,588 Loans payable - related parties 2,233,700 40,000 5,588 Loans payable - shareholders 8,655,800 - - Accounts payable - third parties 44,452,581 40,290,919 5,628,321 Accounts payable - related parties 242,734 11,730,867 1,638,710 Contract liabilities 4,080,621 10,039,099 1,402,383 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,084,446 5,691,843 795,106 Other payable - related parties 789,560 627,993 87,726 Other payable - shareholders 613,820 - - Taxes payable 11,698,309 11,506,860 1,607,418 Operating lease liabilities - current 812,669 1,151,799 160,897 Total current liabilities 96,161,922 95,372,691 13,322,812 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings - 3,960,000 553,181 Operating lease liabilities – non-current 1,898,004 1,647,201 230,101 Other payables - shareholders -non-current 6,937,500 6,937,500 969,114 Total non-current liabilities 8,835,504 12,544,701 1,752,396 Total liabilities 104,997,426 107,917,392 15,075,208 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ deficit Class A Ordinary shares (par value of US$ 0.0001 per share; 480,000,000 Class A ordinary shares authorized and 88,408,017 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 88,426,696 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025.) 62,468 62,482 8,728 Class B Ordinary shares (par value of US$ 0.0001 per share; 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares authorized and 5,409,600 class B shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025.) 3,368 3,368 470 Additional paid in capital 217,527,319 217,527,305 30,386,850 Statutory reserves 434,047 446,895 62,428 Accumulated deficit (126,955,513 ) (125,179,254 ) (17,486,555 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (812,156 ) (1,172,408 ) (163,776 ) Total Jayud Global Logistics Limited shareholders’ deficit 90,259,533 91,688,388 12,808,145 Non-controlling interests (10,891,088 ) (10,201,955 ) (1,425,133 ) Total shareholders’ deficit 79,368,445 81,486,433 11,383,012 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT 184,365,871 189,403,825 26,458,220





JAYUD GLOBAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) RMB

RMB US$ Revenues - freight forwarding 162,734,262 155,875,351 21,774,558 Revenues - freight forwarding - related parties 609,612 1,978,424 276,370 Revenues - supply chain management and others 106,622,319 122,507,419 17,113,321 Revenues - supply chain management and others - related parties 641,316 267,111 37,313 Total Revenues 270,607,509 280,628,305 39,201,562 Cost of revenues -freight forwarding (139,288,357 ) (112,165,665 ) (15,668,659 ) Cost of revenues -freight forwarding - related parties (33,130,090 ) (28,350,905 ) (3,960,398 ) Cost of revenues - supply chain management and others (100,901,129 ) (120,465,033 ) (16,828,016 ) Total Cost of revenues (273,319,576 ) (260,981,603 ) (36,457,073 ) Gross (loss) / profit (2,712,067 ) 19,646,702 2,744,489 Operating expenses Selling expenses (3,850,752 ) (4,443,044 ) (620,658 ) Reversal of credit losses 1,840,875 3,282,461 458,534 Impairment charges on long-lived assets (963,867 ) - - Lease termination (loss) / gain (310,673 ) 107,025 14,951 General and administrative expenses (11,844,976 ) (15,518,954 ) (2,167,876 ) Research and development expenses (502,278 ) (625,657 ) (87,399 ) Total operating expenses (15,631,671 ) (17,198,169 ) (2,402,448 ) Operating (loss) / profit (18,343,738 ) 2,448,533 342,041 Other expenses Other income, net 74,482 414,160 57,855 Foreign exchange loss, net (464,790 ) (1,422,781 ) (198,751 ) Financial (expenses) / income, net (1,252,481 ) 101,178 14,134 Total other expenses, net (1,642,789 ) (907,443 ) (126,762 ) (Loss) / income before income tax expense (19,986,527 ) 1,541,090 215,279 Income tax benefit 672,393 586,878 81,982 Share of income of equity method investees, net of tax of nil - 180,815 25,258 Net (loss) / income (19,314,134 ) 2,308,783 322,519 Less: Net (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,379,207 ) 519,676 72,595 Net (loss) / income attributable to the Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s ordinary shareholders (17,934,927 ) 1,789,107 249,924 Net (loss) / income (19,314,134 ) 2,308,783 322,519 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (1,329,500 ) (360,252 ) (50,324 ) Total comprehensive (loss) / income (20,643,634 ) 1,948,531 272,195 Less: total comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,379,207 ) 519,676 72,595 Total comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s ordinary shareholders (19,264,427 ) 1,428,855 199,600 Net (loss) / income per share Basic and diluted (0.84 ) 0.02 0.005 Weighted average shares Basic and diluted 21,352,223 93,826,802 93,826,802





JAYUD GLOBAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) RMB

RMB US$ Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) / income (19,314,134 ) 2,308,783 322,519 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (1,840,875 ) (3,282,461 ) (458,534 ) Lease termination loss 310,673 (107,025 ) (14,951 ) Depreciation and amortization 242,022 540,851 75,553 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 2,565,585 352,998 49,311 Impairment losses of property and equipment 963,867 - - Investment losses/gain 33,813 (224,015 ) (31,293 ) Gain from disposal of subsidiaries - (7,036 ) (983 ) Deferred tax benefit (920,680 ) (632,118 ) (88,302 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (3,464,994 ) (28,113,666 ) (3,927,258 ) Accounts receivable - related parties (260,010 ) (201,684 ) (28,174 ) Contract assets (798,100 ) 2,041,085 285,123 Prepaid expenses and other current asset, net 3,753,560 5,239,314 731,891 Prepaid expenses - a related party (260,513 ) 6,696,004 935,379 Others receivable - related parties - 8,854,442 1,236,896 Accounts payable 894,174 (4,161,662 ) (581,351 ) Accounts payable - related parties 11,574,779 11,488,133 1,604,802 Contract liabilities (2,165,606 ) 5,958,478 832,352 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,081,469 ) (6,392,603 ) (892,996 ) Other payable - shareholders (19,016 ) (613,820 ) (85,746 ) Other payable - related parties (2,704 ) (136,074 ) (19,008 ) Tax payable 404,530 (191,449 ) (26,744 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,255,704 ) (508,737 ) (71,067 ) Net cash used in operating activities (14,640,802 ) (1,092,262 ) (152,581 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash acquired from acquisition of subsidiaries* 144,431 - - Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets (611,010 ) (1,599,960 ) (223,502 ) Net cash used in investing activities (466,579 ) (1,599,960 ) (223,502 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings 17,743,710 20,753,845 2,899,149 Proceeds from a long-term borrowing - 4,000,000 558,768 Repayments of short-term borrowings (21,910,317 ) (16,983,674 ) (2,372,485 ) Repayment of a long-term borrowing (300,000 ) - - Proceeds from loans provided by shareholders 15,508,245 - - Proceeds from loans provided by related parties 3,000,000 40,000 5,588 Loans repayment to shareholders - (8,655,800 ) (1,209,147 ) Loans repayment to related parties (4,000,000 ) (2,233,700 ) (312,030 ) Loans to related parties - (935,906 ) (130,739 ) Payments for deferred offering costs (513,201 ) (110,958 ) (15,500 ) Capital injection by a non-controlling interest 20,000 151,000 21,094 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,548,437 (3,975,193 ) (555,302 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 30,607 (288,610 ) (40,317 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,528,337 ) (6,956,025 ) (971,702 ) Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 26,605,028 37,099,911 5,182,565 Total cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 21,076,691 30,143,886 4,210,863 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income tax paid 172,377 90,670 12,666 Interest expense paid 645,490 374,713 52,344 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing information: Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities 7,203,051 704,089 98,356



