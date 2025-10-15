Jayud Global Logistics Achieves Profitability with Revenue Growth in First Half of 2025

Laying the foundation for a major revenue surge anticipated in FY2026

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues increased 3.7% year-over-year to $39.2 million, as a result of the significant increase of $2.1 million in international trading business.
  • Net income was $0.3 million, a notable recovery from the $2.7 million net loss recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.003, compared to a loss per share of $0.12 in the prior-year period.
  • Total assets grew to $26.5 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $25.7 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at $4.2 million as of June 30, 2025.

Operational Highlights

  • In March 2025, Jayud initiated its exclusive chartered route between Fuzhou, China, and Jakarta, Indonesia, with the inaugural flight on March 21, 2025. Operating three weekly flights via Boeing 737-800 (18-ton capacity), the service complies with IATA guidelines for lithium-ion battery transport, supporting Southeast Asia's e-commerce growth through integrated logistics solutions.
  • In June 2025, Jayud received $4.2 million of subsidy from the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau for its 2022-2023 Shenzhen-Clark and Shenzhen-Davao charter routes.

"These results reflect steady progress in our core operations amid a dynamic global trade environment," stated Mr. Xiaogang Geng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jayud Global Logistics Limited. "The year-over-year revenue growth and return to profitability underscore the effectiveness of our focus on high-margin cross-border services and operational efficiencies. Key initiatives, including the receipt of substantial government support for our charter flight operations and the launch of our exclusive Fuzhou-Jakarta air cargo route, further bolster this progress. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about achieving revenue growth for the full year, supported by sustained demand in e-commerce and international trading segments. We are also actively pursuing future collaborations with well-known industry partners to expand the reach of our best-in-class solutions and create new avenues for growth.”

Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025

Revenues for the first six months of 2025 were driven by increased demand in international trading and e-commerce logistics, with the international trading segment accounting for 42.9% of total revenues.

Cost of revenues decreased 4.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. A primary factor in this reduction was the receipt of a RMB 30,258,086 (approximately USD 4.2 million) government subsidy from the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau in June 2025, pertaining to two charter flight routes operated during 2022-2023. The Company anticipates receiving a certain amount of 2023-2024 government subsidy in future. 

Gross profit improved significantly, reflecting enhanced cost controls and a shift toward value-added services such as supply chain optimization and bonded warehousing. Operating expenses were managed effectively, enabling the Company to deliver a positive net income of $0.3 million—a clear indicator of improved financial health compared to the prior-year loss.

Cash flows reflected seasonal fluctuations in working capital, including higher accounts receivable balances that supported revenue expansion. Investing activities utilized $0.2 million primarily for property, equipment, and intangible assets to bolster logistics infrastructure. Financing activities resulted in net cash usage of $0.6 million, driven by debt repayments offset by new borrowings.

Capital expenditures totaled $0.2 million in the first six months of 2025, with a focus on logistics equipment and IT system enhancements to support anticipated business growth.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of June 30, 2025, current assets totaled $20.0 million, representing a 2.0% increase from $19.6 million at December 31, 2024. Non-current assets increased to $6.5 million, driven by strategic capital investment in fixed assets and intangible assets, mainly software. This reflects the Company's ongoing investment in its operational infrastructure and technological capabilities. Total liabilities were $15.1 million, with short-term borrowings at $2.0 million. Shareholders' equity attributable to Jayud stood at $12.8 million.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

JAYUD GLOBAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  December 31,
 June 30, 2025
  2024
 (Unaudited)
  RMB
 RMB US$
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash  36,996,422   30,143,886   4,210,863 
Restricted cash  103,489   -   - 
Accounts receivable, net  38,696,583   67,987,919   9,497,377 
Accounts receivable - related parties  249,925   451,609   63,086 
Contract assets  3,441,959   3,551,078   496,058 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net  33,915,774   28,631,047   3,999,531 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets - related parties  6,696,004   -   - 
Other receivable - related parties  20,273,420   11,418,978   1,595,141 
Loan receivable - related parties  -   935,906   130,739 
Total current assets  140,373,576   143,120,423   19,992,795 
            
Non-current assets           
Long term investments  20,633,148   20,770,979   2,901,542 
Property and equipment, net  15,657,880   16,582,800   2,316,486 
Intangible asset, net  2,086,712   2,220,901   310,242 
Operating right-of-use assets, net  1,881,535   2,232,626   311,880 
Deferred offering costs  -   110,958   15,500 
Deferred tax assets, net  3,733,020   4,365,138   609,775 
Total non-current assets  43,992,295   46,283,402   6,465,425 
            
TOTAL ASSETS  184,365,871   189,403,825   26,458,220 
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Current liabilities           
Short-term borrowings  10,497,682   14,253,311   1,991,075 
Current maturities of a long-term borrowing  -   40,000   5,588 
Loans payable - related parties  2,233,700   40,000   5,588 
Loans payable - shareholders  8,655,800   -   - 
Accounts payable - third parties  44,452,581   40,290,919   5,628,321 
Accounts payable - related parties  242,734   11,730,867   1,638,710 
Contract liabilities  4,080,621   10,039,099   1,402,383 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  12,084,446   5,691,843   795,106 
Other payable - related parties  789,560   627,993   87,726 
Other payable - shareholders  613,820   -   - 
Taxes payable  11,698,309   11,506,860   1,607,418 
Operating lease liabilities - current  812,669   1,151,799   160,897 
Total current liabilities  96,161,922   95,372,691   13,322,812 
            
Non-current liabilities           
Long-term borrowings  -   3,960,000   553,181 
Operating lease liabilities – non-current  1,898,004   1,647,201   230,101 
Other payables - shareholders -non-current  6,937,500   6,937,500   969,114 
Total non-current liabilities  8,835,504   12,544,701   1,752,396 
Total liabilities  104,997,426   107,917,392   15,075,208 
Commitments and contingencies           
Shareholders’ deficit           
Class A Ordinary shares (par value of US$ 0.0001 per share; 480,000,000 Class A ordinary shares authorized and 88,408,017 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 88,426,696 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025.)  62,468   62,482   8,728 
Class B Ordinary shares (par value of US$ 0.0001 per share; 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares authorized and 5,409,600 class B shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025.)  3,368   3,368   470 
Additional paid in capital  217,527,319   217,527,305   30,386,850 
Statutory reserves  434,047   446,895   62,428 
Accumulated deficit  (126,955,513)  (125,179,254)  (17,486,555)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (812,156)  (1,172,408)  (163,776)
Total Jayud Global Logistics Limited shareholders’ deficit  90,259,533   91,688,388   12,808,145 
Non-controlling interests  (10,891,088)  (10,201,955)  (1,425,133)
Total shareholders’ deficit  79,368,445   81,486,433   11,383,012 
            
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT  184,365,871   189,403,825   26,458,220 


JAYUD GLOBAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
 
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024
 2025
  (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited)
  RMB
 RMB US$
Revenues - freight forwarding  162,734,262   155,875,351   21,774,558 
Revenues - freight forwarding - related parties  609,612   1,978,424   276,370 
Revenues - supply chain management and others  106,622,319   122,507,419   17,113,321 
Revenues - supply chain management and others - related parties  641,316   267,111   37,313 
Total Revenues  270,607,509   280,628,305   39,201,562 
           
Cost of revenues -freight forwarding  (139,288,357)  (112,165,665)  (15,668,659)
Cost of revenues -freight forwarding - related parties  (33,130,090)  (28,350,905)  (3,960,398)
Cost of revenues - supply chain management and others  (100,901,129)  (120,465,033)  (16,828,016)
Total Cost of revenues  (273,319,576)  (260,981,603)  (36,457,073)
           
Gross (loss) / profit  (2,712,067)  19,646,702   2,744,489 
           
Operating expenses          
Selling expenses  (3,850,752)  (4,443,044)  (620,658)
Reversal of credit losses  1,840,875   3,282,461   458,534 
Impairment charges on long-lived assets  (963,867)  -   - 
Lease termination (loss) / gain  (310,673)  107,025   14,951 
General and administrative expenses  (11,844,976)  (15,518,954)  (2,167,876)
Research and development expenses  (502,278)  (625,657)  (87,399)
Total operating expenses  (15,631,671)  (17,198,169)  (2,402,448)
Operating (loss) / profit  (18,343,738)  2,448,533   342,041 
           
Other expenses          
Other income, net  74,482   414,160   57,855 
Foreign exchange loss, net  (464,790)  (1,422,781)  (198,751)
Financial (expenses) / income, net  (1,252,481)  101,178   14,134 
Total other expenses, net  (1,642,789)  (907,443)  (126,762)
           
(Loss) / income before income tax expense  (19,986,527)  1,541,090   215,279 
Income tax benefit  672,393   586,878   81,982 
Share of income of equity method investees, net of tax of nil  -   180,815   25,258 
Net (loss) / income  (19,314,134)  2,308,783   322,519 
Less: Net (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interests  (1,379,207)  519,676   72,595 
Net (loss) / income attributable to the Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s ordinary shareholders  (17,934,927)  1,789,107   249,924 
           
Net (loss) / income  (19,314,134)  2,308,783   322,519 
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax  (1,329,500)  (360,252)  (50,324)
Total comprehensive (loss) / income  (20,643,634)  1,948,531   272,195 
Less: total comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interest  (1,379,207)  519,676   72,595 
Total comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s ordinary shareholders  (19,264,427)  1,428,855   199,600 
           
Net (loss) / income per share          
Basic and diluted  (0.84)  0.02   0.005 
Weighted average shares          
Basic and diluted  21,352,223   93,826,802   93,826,802 


JAYUD GLOBAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024
 2025
  (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited)
  RMB
 RMB US$
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net (loss) / income  (19,314,134)  2,308,783   322,519 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:          
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses  (1,840,875)  (3,282,461)  (458,534)
Lease termination loss  310,673   (107,025)  (14,951)
Depreciation and amortization  242,022   540,851   75,553 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset  2,565,585   352,998   49,311 
Impairment losses of property and equipment  963,867   -   - 
Investment losses/gain  33,813   (224,015)  (31,293)
Gain from disposal of subsidiaries  -   (7,036)  (983)
Deferred tax benefit  (920,680)  (632,118)  (88,302)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities          
Accounts receivable, net  (3,464,994)  (28,113,666)  (3,927,258)
Accounts receivable - related parties  (260,010)  (201,684)  (28,174)
Contract assets  (798,100)  2,041,085   285,123 
Prepaid expenses and other current asset, net  3,753,560   5,239,314   731,891 
Prepaid expenses - a related party  (260,513)  6,696,004   935,379 
Others receivable - related parties  -   8,854,442   1,236,896 
Accounts payable  894,174   (4,161,662)  (581,351)
Accounts payable - related parties  11,574,779   11,488,133   1,604,802 
Contract liabilities  (2,165,606)  5,958,478   832,352 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (2,081,469)  (6,392,603)  (892,996)
Other payable - shareholders  (19,016)  (613,820)  (85,746)
Other payable - related parties  (2,704)  (136,074)  (19,008)
Tax payable  404,530   (191,449)  (26,744)
Operating lease liabilities  (4,255,704)  (508,737)  (71,067)
Net cash used in operating activities  (14,640,802)  (1,092,262)  (152,581)
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Cash acquired from acquisition of subsidiaries*  144,431   -   - 
Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets  (611,010)  (1,599,960)  (223,502)
Net cash used in investing activities  (466,579)  (1,599,960)  (223,502)
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Proceeds from short-term borrowings  17,743,710   20,753,845   2,899,149 
Proceeds from a long-term borrowing  -   4,000,000   558,768 
Repayments of short-term borrowings  (21,910,317)  (16,983,674)  (2,372,485)
Repayment of a long-term borrowing  (300,000)  -   - 
Proceeds from loans provided by shareholders  15,508,245   -   - 
Proceeds from loans provided by related parties  3,000,000   40,000   5,588 
Loans repayment to shareholders  -   (8,655,800)  (1,209,147)
Loans repayment to related parties  (4,000,000)  (2,233,700)  (312,030)
Loans to related parties  -   (935,906)  (130,739)
Payments for deferred offering costs  (513,201)  (110,958)  (15,500)
Capital injection by a non-controlling interest  20,000   151,000   21,094 
Net cash provided by financing activities  9,548,437   (3,975,193)  (555,302)
           
Effect of exchange rate changes  30,607   (288,610)  (40,317)
           
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (5,528,337)  (6,956,025)  (971,702)
           
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year  26,605,028   37,099,911   5,182,565 
Total cash and cash equivalents at end of the year  21,076,691   30,143,886   4,210,863 
           
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:          
Income tax paid  172,377   90,670   12,666 
Interest expense paid  645,490   374,713   52,344 
           
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing information:          
Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities  7,203,051   704,089   98,356 



