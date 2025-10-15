Pace-O-Matic Presents Integrity Award to Paul Goldean

Duluth, GA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic and its founder, Michael Pace, have presented Paul Goldean, President and CEO of Pace-O-Matic, with an Integrity Award. The award was presented to Goldean at the company’s 25th Anniversary Celebration on October 4th in Duluth, GA.

When Paul Goldean joined Pace-O-Matic in 2019, he intended to only work with the company for a short time. However, after getting to know more about the company and what they do, he fully embraced Pace-O-Matic’s mission – to create skill games that are fun to play and that support small businesses and organizations. Paul was named COO in 2020 and was then named President and CEO in 2023.

“Paul’s visionary leadership, shaped by distinguished military service and proven business success, inspires us every day,” said Michael Pace. “He has the perfect blend of heart and grit, pushing our team toward excellence while always keeping a compassionate ‘People First’ approach. For Paul, integrity means fighting for and defending our small business partners, team members, products, and mission every day. It means passionately leading the company through every challenge to success.”

The Integrity Award recognizes individuals in the amusement industry or related fields who exemplify the highest standards of integrity. Recipients are those who consistently demonstrate honesty, fairness, and ethical conduct in all aspects of their professional endeavors.

“I am not usually one for big surprises, but this award is something I am truly honored and grateful to be receiving today,” said Paul Goldean. “Michael and Karmin Pace live a life guided by integrity, always supporting those in need, giving back to their community, and treating everyone – whether they met you years ago or just today – like family. So, receiving this award, especially from them, means so much.”

Mark Twain once famously said, “Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest.” The Integrity Award is intended to celebrate those who live by this example. The award is embodied in a stunning piece of hand-blown glass art, featuring a clear, luminous structure with intricate layers and varying colors. Every award is a unique art piece, and no two are alike.

This is the third Integrity Award that has been presented by the company, with the first two recognizing Larry Hilimire of Staunton Automatics in New York and the Honorable Tom Walters, former legislator in Wyoming.

About Pace-O-Matic

Pace-O-Matic is the leading developer of skill games in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company has been innovating in the gaming industry since 2000, delivering engaging and legally compliant entertainment solutions for bars, restaurants, fraternal clubs, and small businesses. With a focus on skill, technology, and integrity, Pace-O-Matic continues to set the standard for skill games. For more information, visit www.paceomatic.com.

