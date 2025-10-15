Moomoo Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™ in the U.S.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2025 in the U.S. -- a prestigious recognition based entirely on real feedback from current employees regarding their experience working at Moomoo US. According to this year’s survey, 83% of employees consider Moomoo a great place to work – 26% higher than the average U.S. company. This honor follows Moomoo US' sister companies Moomoo Malaysia and Moomoo Singapore, as both received the same 2025 certification in August and September, respectively.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.





(Caption: Following its sister companies Moomoo Malaysia and Moomoo Singapore, Moomoo US also earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for 2025.)

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Moomoo stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Strengthening Employee Engagement Through New Initiatives

Over the past year, Moomoo has launched a variety of initiatives to strengthen employee engagement, support professional development, and improve employee wellbeing. From enhanced onboarding programs that ensure new team members feel welcomed and well-prepared, to cross-functional team-building events that promote collaboration and belonging, Moomoo aims to cultivate a culture where everyone feels connected and valued.

The company's "Lunch & Learn" sessions and professional branding training workshops offer employees opportunities to grow their skills, share knowledge, and advance their careers in a supportive environment.

Moomoo also focuses on employee wellbeing. The company supports work-life balance through thoughtfully curated snacks in the office, a fully equipped on-site fitness center in Dallas, and commuter stipends for employees in Jersey City.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ company," said Neil McDonald, CEO of Moomoo US. "At Moomoo, employee experience is at the heart of everything we do. We are proud of the progress we’ve made—and continue to make—in building a workplace where people feel supported, connected, and empowered to do their best work. As a fast-growing global fintech, our people are fundamental to our long-term success, and we remain committed to fostering an inclusive, engaging, and dynamic work culture. "

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Moomoo

Moomoo was created because we realized that the investment platforms available were either too complicated with no real support, or the tools and data needed for users to invest smarter were inaccessible. The investment world was filled with barriers and paywalls which made investing seem like it was only for professionals or the wealthy. We wanted investors of all levels to confidently take on the market and have a platform that provides all the needed tools and data, along with the support and inspiration from a global community of investors. Together, we strive to make smarter investing accessible to everyone.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

