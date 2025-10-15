Distran Switzerland and Carahsoft Partner to Expand Access to Advanced Passive Ultrasound Detection Technology for the Public Sector

ZURICH and RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distran Switzerland®, the global leader in ultrasonic gas leak detection, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Distran’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s cutting-edge passive detection technology available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"We are proud to partner with Carahsoft to support agencies in protecting personnel, safeguarding infrastructure and enhancing inspection capabilities. Our solutions bring mission assurance to public servants in unique and reliable ways," said Florian Perrodin, CEO at Distran. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering proactive, high-performance solutions to the Public Sector."

Designed for industrial and public safety applications, Distran enhances mission readiness, supports force protection and ensures workplace safety. Its technology enables advanced inspection capabilities, environmental compliance and proactive hazard prevention, delivering operational assurance in the most critical environments. Distran’s acoustic devices spatially filter sounds, allowing defects to be located quickly from a safe distance, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational risk.

"Distran provides innovative imaging solutions that meet the evolving needs of Government and defense agencies," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. "Distran’s ultrasonic detection technology offers a powerful capability for agencies seeking to strengthen safety, optimize maintenance and support critical infrastructure resilience. We look forward to working with Distran and our reseller partners to bring these solutions to the Public Sector."

Distran’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Distran@carahsoft.com. Explore Distran’s solutions here.

About Distran

Inspection specialists in Oil & Gas, the Chemical Industry, Power Generation, Aerospace, Composite Manufacturing, and more, detect leaks with Distran Ultrasonic Cameras to protect people, improve plant reliability, and increase performance. Distran Ultrasonic Cameras pinpoint gas leaks of all gases from far distances, without contact with the gas, and in unexpected locations. Distran’s passive detection technology utilizes an array of precision sensing elements; combining an integrated microphone array with an optical camera, the easy-to-use devices capture sounds in the ultrasound frequency range and show the accurate locations of the leaks.

Founded in 2013, and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Distran Switzerland® has a growing global presence with offices in the United States, France, Germany, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region, along with a broad network of distributors. The Distran Team is committed to making leak detection faster, safer, and more innovative for industries and public organizations worldwide. For more information, visit https://distran.swiss.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

