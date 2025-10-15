Lotto.Com™ Customer Wins $610,000 Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot, Proving Big Wins Extend Beyond Mega Millions® and Powerball

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating another significant win for a New Jersey customer who took home $610,000, splitting the recent $1.2 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on September 19th. This latest victory demonstrates that life-changing prizes aren't limited to national headlines—local games like Jersey Cash 5 offer substantial daily winning opportunities right in players' backyards.

The winning customer, a first-time big winner on the platform, used a promotional code to order their winning ticket and plans to use the prize money to provide for their children and grandchildren. The jackpot was split between two winners in New Jersey, with Lotto.com facilitating one of the winning tickets through its digital platform.

Since launching Jersey Cash 5 on its platform in 2021, Lotto.com has delivered over $4 million in winnings to more than 20,000 customers, reinforcing the platform's commitment to making state lottery games more accessible while supporting local lottery options that benefit New Jersey communities.

"While Mega Millions and Powerball frequently capture national media attention, games like Jersey Cash 5 are consistently creating winners and changing lives," said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. "This $610,000 win is a perfect example of how our platform connects New Jersey players with meaningful opportunities to win while supporting the vital state programs that lottery sales fund. We're proud to help our customers access these local games conveniently and securely."

Every ticket purchased through Lotto.com directly supports New Jersey's state-run programs, including Pension Fund L, which contributes to the Teacher’s Pension and Annuity Fund, the Public Employees’ Retirement System, and the Police and Firemen’s Retirement Systems. Through Lotto.com's Jersey Cash 5 sales alone, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been returned to support these critical state programs.

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states - Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states in the near future.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has over 3.7 million customers and has created 11 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com scratch ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com pioneered the electronic delivery of official lottery paper-based scratch tickets, currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

