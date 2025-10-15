Wearable Devices Granted U.S. Patent for Realistic Gesture-Controlled Virtual Object Modulation

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today highlights a new claim from its recently granted and announced patent titled “Gesture and Voice-controlled Interface Device.”

Current gesture-control systems often provide a purely visual interaction, leaving a cognitive gap between the virtual object properties and the user interaction with it. This patented technology addresses that limitation by integrating an additional layer of realism into the control output.

This innovation means that a user's gesture, when sensed, doesn't just trigger an action, but that simulated physical characteristics of the object such as weight, rigidity and texture affect the virtual object response to the user applied gesture parameters such as force and speed, and are used to make the interaction feel like it is interacting with a real-world object.

“For true immersion in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), interaction needs to feel real. Our new patent achieves this by bridging the gap between digital action and physical sensation,” said Guy Wagner, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Wearable Devices. “We are moving beyond simple gesture recognition to a state where the control output itself is intuitively influenced by simulated physical properties. This will provide users with an unprecedented level of tactile realism when manipulating virtual objects, significantly enhancing user experience in gaming, simulation, and design.”

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category for both wrist-worn devices and brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

