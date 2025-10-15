Kyivstar and Mastercard launch strategic partnership to advance innovative technologies and digital economy

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar (Nasdaq: KYIV), Ukraine’s leading digital operator, and global technology company Mastercard have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership between the companies. Their joint efforts will focus on developing innovative technological solutions to strengthen the resilience of the country’s financial infrastructure, promote cashless payments, and expand access to financial services.

Kyivstar and Mastercard plan to test the Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in the payment infrastructure. This breakthrough satellite-to-mobile technology powers connectivity in mobile dead zones, keeping consumers connected when they need it most, and will enable financial transactions in areas without mobile coverage or during emergencies. Starlink Direct to Cell opens new prospectives for the financial services and fintech market, ensuring greater resilience and accessibility of financial services for an even wider customer base.

Kyivstar and Mastercard will also work on developing new financial products and services. The companies will leverage their Big Data and analytics capabilities to design products that improve customer insights and expand access to financial services. Areas of cooperation will include the development of financial scoring solutions and personalized offers for consumers.

“Resilience and reliability of infrastructure today are just as crucial an element of national security. The Memorandum with Mastercard is a mutual trust and readiness to work on tasks that are critically important for the country. Together with Mastercard’s global payment expertise, we are combining our strengths in digital product development to boost Ukraine’s resilience and expand access to innovative financial services,” emphasized Illia Polshakov, Director of New Business Development at Kyivstar.

As part of the cooperation, the companies will implement advanced technological solutions for e-commerce, ensuring high security standards and a seamless customer experience. The partners also plan to introduce initiatives aimed at promoting cashless payments, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses.

“Technology should serve society and make people’s lives more convenient and secure. The partnership with Kyivstar is an important step toward realizing this vision in Ukraine. By joining forces, we aim not only to strengthen the resilience of payment infrastructure in today’s challenging environment, but also to accelerate the growth of the digital economy. Cooperation with a telecom market leader opens new opportunities for implementing innovative financial solutions and technologies that will benefit both large and small businesses, as well as every Ukrainian,” said Inga Andreieva, Country Manager of Mastercard in Ukraine and Moldova.

The Memorandum will be valid for one year, with the possibility of further extension. Within the framework of cooperation, the parties will sign separate agreements for specific projects. The Memorandum serves as confirmation of the companies’ mutual understanding and shared strategic priorities.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd

Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) ("Kyivstar Group") is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that manages the Kyivstar group of companies in Ukraine. Through its subsidiaries, Kyivstar Group is the country’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on a U.S. stock exchange. The group’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as big data, cloud, and cybersecurity. Together with VEON, Kyivstar Group has committed to investing USD 1 billion in Ukraine during 2023–2027, focusing on infrastructure and technology development, charitable support, and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

About Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar (“Kyivstar”) is Ukraine’s leading digital operator, serving around 22.4 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million fixed-line Home internet customers as of June 30, 2025. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more. Kyivstar is advancing new telecommunication technologies in Ukraine and together with VEON plans to invest USD 1 billion in this direction during 2023–2027.Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq. The company contributes to overcoming the challenges of wartime and, over the past three years, has allocated more than UAH 3.4 billion to support the Defence Forces, its subscribers, and the implementation of social projects. Kyivstar has operated in Ukraine for 27 years and is recognised as the largest taxpayer in the digital communications market, a top employer, and a socially responsible company. Additional information: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com