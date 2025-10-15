The PAN Foundation Launches a National Campaign to Help People Navigate Medicare Open Enrollment with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This fall, more than 67 million Americans enrolled in Medicare face one of the most important healthcare decisions of the year when Medicare open enrollment takes place.

Those enrolled in Medicare who don’t review their coverage risk paying more or losing access to the medications they need. Yet new polling from the PAN Foundation’s Center for Patient Research indicates that most people enrolled in Medicare (68%) have not changed their prescription coverage in the last 3 years.

PAN’s research also shows that higher premium costs are the top concern as Medicare open enrollment approaches.

As a leading charitable foundation and healthcare advocacy organization, the PAN Foundation works to accelerate access to care through financial assistance, advocacy, and education. In October, they launched a nationwide educational campaign aimed at helping people navigate Medicare open enrollment.

Amy Niles, Chief Mission Officer of the PAN Foundation, conducted a nationwide media tour discussing Medicare open enrollment and the tools people need to make informed, confident choices.

Topics discussed during the nationwide media tour included:

What Medicare open enrollment means for 2026: key dates, deadlines, and why this window matters for prescription drug coverage (Part D). Patients’ biggest worries revealed: insights from the PAN Foundation’s new national poll on top concerns when evaluating plans for 2026. Common pitfalls to avoid during open enrollment: why sticking with the same plan can cost people more in the long run. Smart steps for making the right choice: key things to consider when comparing plans and practical, simple strategies to ensure the best fit for individual healthcare needs.

For more information, visit PANFOUNDATION.ORG/OPENENROLLMENT

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd88aadc-a78c-48ad-9b80-848591c4a9cc