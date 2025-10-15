Rockwood Capital Joins Harrison Street Asset Management Platform

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwood Capital (“Rockwood”), the well-known private real estate investment firm, today announced that it has agreed to integrate its operations into Harrison Street Asset Management (“HSAM”), a leading global real assets investment management platform with more than $100 billion in assets under management and expertise across real estate, credit, infrastructure, and private wealth. HSAM is led by Co-founder and Global CEO, Christopher Merrill. Both HSAM and Rockwood are subsidiaries of publicly traded Colliers International (NASDAQ: CIGI).

Tyson Skillings and David Becker, Co-Managing Partners, will remain responsible for the execution of Rockwood’s existing investment vehicles and participate in the development of new investment strategies and products as Co-Chief Strategy Officers of HSAM. Mr. Becker commented, “Our team is riveted on the performance of our current portfolio. We believe that this integration provides us with enhanced capabilities and resources, while also ensuring continuity. Our cycle-tested team remains in place.”

Mr. Skillings said, “We are incredibly excited to join the HSAM platform and believe the combined talents, market intelligence, relationships, and research capabilities of the platform will expand our ability to provide compelling and differentiated investment solutions for our clients.” He added, “Among the first areas of collaboration is private credit, where our combined team is focused on pursuing US residential credit transactions. Leveraging Harrison Street’s leadership in alternative real estate and Rockwood’s successful credit platform, the initiative will seek to provide financing solutions to blue chip sponsors of high-quality assets across the multifamily, senior housing, student housing, build-to-rent, and single-family rental sectors.”

Mr. Merrill added, “Having worked with Tyson, David and members of their team for some time now, we are excited to formalize and further align our relationship under a common brand. We believe that joining forces allows us to create a formidable business as we position the platform for future growth. Together, we are well positioned to scale our offerings, deliver strong outcomes for investors, and firmly position HSAM as a premier global investment partner.”

About Harrison Street Asset Management

Harrison Street Asset Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with over $100 billion in assets under management through highly differentiated assets across real estate, infrastructure, and credit strategies. Headquartered in Chicago and London with approximately 520 employees in offices across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the firm offers innovative solutions across a variety of closed-end, open-end and specialized vehicles on behalf of 900 institutional and over 300 Registered Investment Advisors.1

1 HSAM data is generally comprised of the aggregated data of investment advisors that, subject to regulatory approvals, will be owned in whole or in part by HSAM. Assets under management ("AUM") reflects the AUM for the investment advisory and asset management clients of such investment advisors and is inclusive of the regulatory AUM of such investment advisors that is reported in their respective Form ADVs.

