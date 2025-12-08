Harrison Street Asset Management Named a “Best Place to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments for Eleventh Year

CHICAGO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrison Street Asset Management ( “HSAM,” or the “Firm”), a leading global real assets investment management platform with more than $108 billion in assets under management and expertise across real estate, credit, infrastructure, and private wealth, has once again been named one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management in 2025 by Pensions & Investments. Since the program’s inception in 2012, HSAM and its subsidiary Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, LLC, have been recognized eleven times, underscoring its long-standing commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.

With more than 600 employees across 19 offices globally, HSAM maintains a sharp focus on enhancing the employee experience through comprehensive learning and leadership development programs, health and wellness activities, community service initiatives, and expanded access to opportunities.

A cornerstone to HSAM’s people-first approach is the Harrison Street Impact Academy (HSIA) which offers training and educational programming to enhance employees’ performance, leadership skills, problem-solving, communication, and personal well-being. Additional initiatives include tuition reimbursement for continuing education and certifications, wellness programs supporting mental and physical health, and policies that promote flexibility and work-life balance. Competitive compensation, generous parental leave, and comprehensive benefits including 401(k) contributions and robust healthcare coverage further reinforce the firm’s commitment to supporting its team both personally and professionally. Employee engagement activities such as volunteer days and team-building events also help cultivate a collaborative, inclusive, and high-performance culture.

“HSAM’s aligned vision and continued focus on innovation have been key to our success, and our growing team has played a big role in carrying that forward,” said Stacy Nyenbrink, Chief People Officer at Harrison Street Asset Management. “Being recognized as one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Money Management’ by Pensions & Investments reflects our ongoing commitment to cultivating a culture where our team feels supported, challenged, and inspired to do their best work. Following the successful integration of multiple world-class teams this year, HSAM continues to grow its global footprint, and we’re proud to foster an environment that fuels innovation, supports professional development, and attracts top talent across our platform.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees, and evaluated nominees based on workplace policies and employee surveys. The combined scores determined the top companies and all applicants paid a submission fee. Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. Additional information is available at www.pibestplacestowork.com.

About Harrison Street Asset Management

Harrison Street Asset Management is a leading global alternative investment management firm with over $108 billion in assets under management through highly differentiated assets across real estate, infrastructure, and credit strategies. Headquartered in Chicago, Toronto and London with over 600 employees in offices across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the firm offers innovative solutions across a variety of closed-end, open-end and specialized vehicles on behalf of 1,200+ institutional and over 300+ Registered Investment Advisors.1

1 HSAM data and descriptions of HSAM’s business are generally comprised of the aggregated data and business activities of investment advisors that are owned in whole or in part by HSAM. Assets under management ("AUM") reflects the AUM for the investment advisory and asset management clients of such investment advisors and is inclusive of the regulatory AUM of such investment advisors that is reported in their respective Form ADVs.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com .

