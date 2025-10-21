Harrison Street Asset Management Unifies Global Platform, Expands Real Assets Investment Capabilities

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrison Street Asset Management (“HSAM”), the investment management division of Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), today announced the successful integration of its affiliated North American investment management businesses, establishing a unified global platform designed to deliver enhanced scale, innovation, and performance across real assets.

This strategic integration brings together Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, Rockwood Capital, and Harrison Street Private Wealth (formerly Versus Capital) under the HSAM brand, combining complementary strengths into a single organization. The platform’s European-based businesses, Basalt Infrastructure Partners (“Basalt”) and RoundShield Capital (“RoundShield”), will continue to operate autonomously under their respective brands, and leverage HSAM’s resources as needed.

A Highly Specialized Platform for Global Investors

Harrison Street Asset Management believes the result is one of the most specialized real assets investment platforms in the world, providing both institutional and private-wealth investors with access to integrated strategies across infrastructure, real estate, and credit throughout North America and Europe. By uniting leading domain experts and leveraging cross-disciplinary collaboration, HSAM is positioned to deliver tailored solutions that blend deep specialization with broad market reach.

Driving Innovation and Growth into the Future

The HSAM platform will draw upon the interdisciplinary expertise of its investment professionals to develop new investment strategies that seek to capitalize on sector specialization, data-driven insights, and long-standing industry relationships. Planned initiatives include:

US Residential Credit Strategy: A lending platform targeting top-tier borrowers and assets in the platform’s specialties - student housing, senior housing, multifamily, build-to-rent, and single-family rental sectors.





North American and European Infrastructure: Harnessing expertise in infrastructure, HSAM and Basalt will target investments in lower-to-mid market mission critical assets to facilitate essential services, deferred maintenance, decarbonization and digitalization initiatives.





European Credit Strategy: An income-focused lending platform capturing differentiated asset-backed opportunities in resilient European markets, leveraging RoundShield’s sourcing network, vertically integrated student-housing platform, and operator relationships.



Collaboration, Efficiency, and Value Creation

HSAM’s global investment teams share and benefit from each other’s institutional knowledge and extensive industry relationships across operators and lenders. The unified structure facilitates greater capital efficiency, cross-strategy innovation, and data-driven value creation. The platform will endeavor to offer customized investment solutions across real assets — creating a powerful engine for sustained growth and client success.

Leadership Perspective

Christopher Merrill, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Harrison Street Asset Management, commented:

“Completing this integration marks the next chapter of our growth. We have united world-class teams with complementary strengths, creating a platform that blends deep specialization with the scale and agility needed to lead in today’s real assets markets. Our mission remains the same: to build enduring partnerships and deliver differentiated solutions that create lasting value for our investors. The combined expertise of our people, together with the strength of our brand and global platform, positions us to define the next phase of our growth in global alternative investment management and to continue delivering differentiated opportunities for our investors.”

About Harrison Street Asset Management

Harrison Street Asset Management is a leading global alternative investment management firm with over $100 billion in assets under management through highly differentiated assets across infrastructure, real estate and credit strategies. Headquartered in Chicago, Toronto and London with approximately 520 employees in offices across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the firm offers innovative solutions across a variety of closed-end, open-end and specialized vehicles on behalf of 900 institutional and over 300 Registered Investment Advisors.1 For more information, visit www.hsam.com.

1 HSAM data is generally comprised of the aggregated data of investment advisors that are (or, subject to regulatory approvals, will be) owned in whole or in part by HSAM. Assets under management ("AUM") reflects the AUM for the investment advisory and asset management clients of such investment advisors and is inclusive of the regulatory AUM of such investment advisors that is reported in their respective Form ADVs.

HSAM Media Contacts:

Shree Dhond/Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6530

HSAM@dlpr.com