BW Offshore: Update on financing arrangements

In order to optimise its current financing structure, BW Offshore Limited (the “Company“) has been in dialogue with certain bondholders to ensure alignment of certain of its financial covenants in the outstanding bond (BWO06, ISIN NO0013077560) to its other senior debt facilities. Based on the feedback received, the Company has decided not to proceed with the contemplated amendments of BWO06.

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

