John Snow Labs and Lunar Analytics Partner to Drive Transparent Healthcare Benefits with Agentic AI

LEWES, Del., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced a strategic partnership with Lunar Analytics to deliver AI solutions that address existing inefficiencies in the pharmacy, medical prior authorization, and benefits workflow. The partnership enables customers to process sensitive clinical and patient data entirely within secure environments without calling any third-party medical language models or external APIs. The solution optimizes workflows and is ready to scale to enterprise workloads.

The platform will be previewed at the Applied AI Summit in a session titled, “Generating Value and Improved Outcomes in Pharmacy Benefits with Agentic AI,” presented by Dr. Spencer Schaefer, co-founder and CTO at Lunar Analytics. The free event is taking place online from Oct. 14-16. Those interested in attending can register here.

The platform includes agents for automated prior authorization, longitudinal care companionship, personal health analytics, formulary optimization, and medication-to-pharmacy conversion, powered by John Snow Labs’ medical language models and de-identification tools for secure, real-time data processing. Lunar Analytics can be deployed in any platform or on-premise, and its SaaS offering runs on AWS, leveraging AWS Generative AI services optimized to process large volumes of data.

“Providers and payers want measurable savings and fewer administrative delays without having to send protected health information to third-party models,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “This partnership combines proven medical LLMs, regulatory-grade de-identification, and secure environments so organizations can unlock opportunities along their value chain with strong governance from day one.”

“We harness clinical expertise and agentic AI to deliver on our mission of injecting transparency, efficiency, and fairness into healthcare,” said Dr. Schaefer. “By integrating John Snow Labs’ medical LLM and NLP models, we can continuously and transparently analyze claims, automate high-friction workflows, improve outcomes, and identify cost-saving solutions for all stakeholders. This partnership enables us to deliver tangible savings to providers, payers, and patients while keeping data in our customers’ control.”

Request a consultation to learn how Lunar Analytics’ solutions can improve your healthcare benefits here.

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journeys Platform, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit (formerly the NLP Summit), the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

About Lunar Analytics

Lunar Analytics is committed to transforming healthcare for good by introducing agentic AI to honestly broker prescription and medical claims. This paradigm-shifting approach combines our extensive clinical expertise and agentic AI capabilities to create a level playing field and optimize workflows. Our goal is to provide win-win solutions to patients, payers, and providers by making healthcare accessible, affordable, and patient-friendly.

