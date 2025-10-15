BTCC Exchange and Chelsea Legend John Terry Support Successful Red Eagle Foundation Charity Golf Day

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, is proud to have supported the Red Eagle Foundation's highly successful charity golf day on 9 October 2025, which raised £40,000 for children with disabilities, disadvantages, and those facing terminal illnesses in England. The event, held at the prestigious London Golf Club, brought together 108 golfers and additional guests for evening entertainment in support of a worthy cause.

The day featured Chelsea and England football legend John Terry as the headline guest, alongside former Chelsea coach Jody Morris. Other notable attendees included sports pundit Scott Minto, Alan Curbishley, and Dean Ashton, as well as celebrity chef Levi Roots and Olympic swimmer Mark Foster.

Participants enjoyed a competitive day on the greens with Beat the Pro challenges led by Enzo Avery and Lucy Robson, followed by an engaging evening program. The highlight was an exclusive Q&A session with John Terry, offering insights from one of English football's most decorated players. Comedian Aaron James kept the energy high throughout the evening's entertainment.

"This is our fourth event with the Red Eagle Foundation this year, and we're proud to be part of their continuous fundraising efforts," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC Exchange. "Having John Terry and other football legends give their time made a huge difference. We believe in supporting causes that make a real impact in local communities, and the Red Eagle Foundation does exactly that. We're looking forward to continuing this partnership."

The Red Eagle Foundation has already announced plans for next year's charity golf days, and BTCC Exchange is committed to being part of these important initiatives.

BTCC Expands Spot Offerings with MOON Listing

In other news, BTCC has announced the listing of MOON , the governance token of Wolfswap, with spot trading available on 16 October 2025. Wolfswap is a decentralized exchange utilizing automated market maker technology for direct cryptocurrency swaps. MOON token holders can participate in platform governance, ecosystem incentives, and liquidity mining activities.

To celebrate the MOON listing, BTCC is hosting a range of exciting events and giveaways on X. Visit BTCC's X account for more details and to participate.

For more information about Wolfswap, visit https://wolfswap.app .

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com