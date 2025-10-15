Taste Modulators Market Size Exceed to USD 3,151.84 Million by 2034, Driven by Health-Conscious Consumers and Technological Innovations

Ottawa, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global taste modulators market size stood at USD 1,558 million in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 1,671.73 million in 2025 to reach USD 3,151.84 million by 2034, expanding at CAGR of 7.3% according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is burgeoning lately due to higher demand for healthier food and beverage options without compromising taste. The market is also expected to grow due to rising health issues, which are leading to a higher demand for healthier food and beverage options.

Key Highlights of the Taste Modulators Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the taste modulators market with highest share of 71% in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By product, the sweet modulators segment led the market with maximum share of 59% in 2024, whereas the salt modulators segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By end use, the food segment captured the maximum share of 59% in 2024, whereas the beverage segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.



Rising Health Awareness is helpful for the Growth of Taste Modulators.

The taste modulators market is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as the increasing demand for low-sugar and low-salt food options, as well as functional and healthier food choices without compromising taste. Taste modulators are highly essential for the food and beverage industry. They enhance the flavor of soft drinks, dairy-based beverages, and other beverages without adding extra sugar or calories, which helps maintain the nutritional profile.

Globalization, urbanization, and growing industries with technological advancements are beneficial in enhancing technology related to improving the efficiency of taste modulators, also aiding market growth. Changing consumer preferences, higher demand for low sugar and low salt foods and beverages, and increased demand for convenient food options also contribute to the growth of the market. Consumers' higher preferences for functional beverages full of essential nutrients for the body, without any compromise in taste, also aid the growth of the market.

Impact of AI in the Taste Modulators Market

AI is playing a transformative role in the taste modulators market, making formulation more predictive, speeding up candidate discovery, and improving how companies respond to consumer preferences. In R&D, machine learning models simulate how various modulator molecules (sweetness enhancers, bitter blockers, salt boosters, umami amplifiers) will interact with different food matrices, predicting effects on flavor, stability, and texture, thereby reducing empirical trial and error. AI accelerates the discovery of novel modulators by screening large chemical and peptide libraries, ranking candidates for efficacy and safety before physical testing.

AI helps model how humans perceive taste by linking chemical structures to predicted sensory responses, enabling “in silico tasting” that narrows down promising candidates earlier. In production, AI-assisted quality control monitors concentration, homogeneity, and performance across manufacturing batches, automatically flagging anomalies or drift. On the marketing front, AI analyzes regional consumer preferences and emerging trends to guide modulator blend customization and anticipate shifts in taste demand (e.g., preference for less sweetness, more umami, or masking bitterness in plant proteins). Finally, AI aids regulatory readiness by assisting in safety hazard screening, compliance checks, and optimization of formulations to meet various jurisdictions’ standards. Together, these AI-driven capabilities are accelerating innovation, cutting costs, improving consistency, and enhancing consumer alignment in the taste modulators market.

New Trends of Taste Modulators Market

Prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, rising disposable income, and rising demand for low-calorie foods and beverage options are some of the major factors fueling the growth of the taste modulators market.

Higher demand for clean-label products to ensure safety and rising consumer awareness also aid the growth of the taste modulators market.

Rising investment in research and development to discover taste-modulating ingredients such as fermentation-derived compounds, spices, and botanical ingredients further helps in the growth of the market.

Raising health and wellness awareness and the link between nutrition and food further fuel the demand for food options with less salt and sugar, also helping in the growth of the taste modulators market.

Recent Developments in the Taste Modulators Market

In June 2025, HealthTech Bio Actives (HTBA), producer of citrus flavonoids and active forms of vitamin B12, announced the launch of its OptiTaste taste modulation solutions platform. The initiative was showcased during IFT FIRST to address the growing demand for enhanced flavors in the Food and beverage industry while maintaining the nutritional profile of such items.

In January 2024, Ingredion Inc. launched its PureCircle Clean Taste Solubility Solution, a plant-based clean-label stevia option for manufacturers. It can be used for applications as beverages, fruit preps, syrups, liquid concentrates, bars, and sauces.

Top Products in the Taste Modulators Market

Category Product / Example Key Companies Involved Primary Function Applications Sweet Modulators Tasteva®, EverSweet®, Dolcia Prima®, Reb M Tate & Lyle, Cargill, DSM, Ingredion Enhance perceived sweetness and mask off-notes in reduced-sugar formulations Beverages, dairy, confectionery, bakery Salt Modulators SaltTrim™, SODA-LITE™, Sodium Reduction Blends Kerry Group, DSM, Givaudan, IFF Reduce sodium content while maintaining salty taste and mouthfeel Savory snacks, sauces, soups, processed meats Fat Modulators SenseCapture™ Richness, ModuMax™, SensaGlo™ Symrise, Givaudan, IFF Replicate creamy, fatty mouthfeel in low-fat or plant-based foods Dairy alternatives, dressings, snacks Bitterness Blockers Bitterness Masking Systems, TasteSense™, Sense Capture™ Döhler, IFF, Givaudan, Kerry Mask bitterness from caffeine, plant proteins, vitamins, and minerals Functional beverages, plant-based proteins, nutraceuticals Umami and Kokumi Enhancers Yeast Extracts, Glutamate Enhancers, Kokumix™ DSM, Takasago, Kerry, Corbion Enhance the savory and depth of flavor for umami-rich taste experiences Soups, sauces, savory snacks, plant-based meats Mouthfeel Enhancers Texturants and Hydrocolloid Blends (e.g., ModuMax™ Mouthfeel) Ingredion, Symrise, Döhler Improve body, smoothness, and perception of fullness in low-calorie formulations Beverages, dairy, desserts Clean-Label Modulators Natural Flavor Enhancers, Botanical Extract Systems Givaudan, Döhler, Kerry, Symrise Replace artificial flavor enhancers with natural, plant-based alternatives Clean-label beverages, organic foods Sugar Reduction Systems Natural Sweetness Platforms, Stevia Blends, Monk Fruit Extracts Tate & Lyle, Cargill, DSM, Ingredion Enable sugar reduction without affecting sweetness intensity Soft drinks, yogurt, bakery, confectionery Plant Protein Modulators ProteinTaste™ Enhancers, Off-note Maskers IFF, Döhler, Symrise Mask earthy or beany off-flavors in plant-based proteins Plant-based meats, protein shakes, dairy alternatives Fermentation-Derived Modulators Natural Organic Acids, Ferment-based Taste Balancers Corbion, DSM, Döhler Improve natural flavor balance and freshness perception Bakery, beverages, and sauces



Taste Modulators Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Taste Modulators Market?

Growing awareness about health and wellness, the link with food, and the prevalence of various health-related issues are major factors driving the growth of the taste modulators market. Such factors further fuel the demand for low-sugar and low-salt food and beverage options. Hence, it also leads to growth in demand for plant-based, functional, and organic edible options.

The food and beverage industry utilizes different types of taste modulators to maintain the nutritional profile of foods and drinks without compromising taste. Hence, consumers today highly prefer low-sugar, no-sugar, and low-sodium options that help them manage their cravings without compromising taste.

Challenge

Stringent Regulations May Slow the Growth of the Market

Manufacturing food options with taste modulators requires strict oversight and must pass through various safety processes, including assessments, compliance checks, and extensive documentation, which can be time-consuming and costly. Hence, such issues hamper the growth of the taste modulators market. Such issues may also limit the development and innovation of new products, further damaging the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Higher Demand for Innovative Beverages Is Enhancing the Growth of the Market

Today, consumers are always in search of new and innovative product options. Hence, many consumers prefer to buy food and beverage options that are unique in flavor profile and that are apart from the regular tastes. Hence, beverage manufacturers are looking for taste modulators to create nostalgic flavors in an innovative style. It helps to keep the customers loyal towards a brand, further fueling the growth of the taste modulators market. It also helps in the production of innovative beverages in healthier options.

Trade Analysis of Taste Modulators Market: Import and Export Statistics

The global taste modulators market (sweetness enhancers, bitterness blockers, kokumi/umami enhancers, salt reducers, and specialty proteins such as thaumatin/miraculin) has grown quickly.

Top Exporters in the Taste Modulators Market

China: Asia-Pacific, led by China, accounts for a significant regional market share and is a major exporter of sweet-modulator blends and low-cost ingredient solutions used in beverages and confectionery.

Asia-Pacific, led by China, accounts for a significant regional market share and is a major exporter of sweet-modulator blends and low-cost ingredient solutions used in beverages and confectionery. United States: The U.S. is a leading exporter of high-value, branded taste-modulator products (e.g., proprietary bitterness blockers, engineered peptides, ketone-based flavor modulators) and of novel GRAS-notified/regulated solutions for processed foods and beverages.

The U.S. is a leading exporter of high-value, branded taste-modulator products (e.g., proprietary bitterness blockers, engineered peptides, ketone-based flavor modulators) and of novel GRAS-notified/regulated solutions for processed foods and beverages. European Producers: European ingredient manufacturers in the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland and flavor houses supply premium natural modulators (thaumatin, kokumi peptides, sensory enhancers) and act as export hubs for high-value, certified modulators targeted at the EU and global food manufacturers.

European ingredient manufacturers in the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland and flavor houses supply premium natural modulators (thaumatin, kokumi peptides, sensory enhancers) and act as export hubs for high-value, certified modulators targeted at the EU and global food manufacturers. West African Ingredient Exporters: Certain natural modulators (e.g., thaumatin, miraculin) trace back to specific botanicals or regional sources; while the raw botanical origins are limited, processing and export are undertaken by specialist processors in Europe and Asia who convert raw material into exportable ingredient forms.

Top Importers/Demand Hubs

Major buyer markets for taste modulators include North America and the European Union, where food and beverage manufacturers are actively reformulating products to reduce sugar, sodium, and artificial additives in compliance with evolving health regulations and consumer preferences. Demand is particularly strong in the beverage, bakery, dairy, and savory snack sectors, where maintaining taste while cutting sugar or salt content is a key innovation challenge. In these markets, multinational producers source high-value modulators, such as sweetness enhancers, salt reducers, and bitterness blockers, from U.S. and European suppliers that can meet stringent GRAS, EFSA, and clean-label requirements.

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, rapid urbanization and the growing middle class have accelerated the adoption of low-sugar beverages, energy drinks, and functional foods. Manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia import taste modulators at scale to support these product launches, often focusing on cost-effective synthetic blends or flavor-balancing compounds produced in bulk by Chinese and U.S. ingredient firms. These demand hubs collectively shape exporter strategies, pushing suppliers to tailor formulations, packaging, and regulatory documentation to regional preferences while managing cross-border shipment flows to high-consumption markets.

Taste Modulators Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the Taste Modulators Market in 2024

Asia Pacific led the taste modulators market in 2024 due to rising disposable income, increased demand for healthier food and beverage options, and a growing preference for low-salt and low-sugar food options. The higher demand for convenient and processed food options, driven by the hectic lifestyles of consumers in the region, is another major factor in the growth of the taste modulators market. India, China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the major contributors to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific. The prevalence of different types of lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, in the region, which leads to a demand for functional foods and drinks, is also a vital factor for the growth of the market.

North America Is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Forecast Period

North America is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to higher demand for healthier food options with low salt and low sugar. The prevalence of different types of lifestyle-related health issues, such as diabetes and obesity, which lead to a demand for health and functional food options, further fuels the demand for the taste modulators market. Support initiatives from regional regulatory and government bodies also help the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Taste Modulators Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.3% Market Size in 2025 USD 1,671.73 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 1,793.77 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 3,151.84 Million Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Taste Modulators Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The sweet modulators segment led the taste modulators market in 2024 because these modulators help maintain the sweetness of foods and beverages without adding extra sugar and calories. Hence, food options can be consumed by diabetics and obese people as well without the worries of the use of extra sugar. Hence, such modulators are highly utilized in the manufacturing of different types of soda and dairy-based beverages. Hence, they are also required in small quantities as they help to enhance the taste of the food options.

The salt modulators segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as they help to manage the umami flavors and control their potency. Hence, they are highly utilized by plant-based food manufacturing industries to eliminate the umami flavors of meat and make it palatable for vegans and vegetarians. Hence, they are utilized in the manufacturing of plant-based meat and dairy products, chips, and various other snack options. They are also utilized by food manufacturing industries such as soy sauce, mushrooms, vinegar, honey, and different types of edible acids. They help reduce excess sodium intake and assist consumers in avoiding various health issues, such as hypertension and high blood pressure.

End Use Analysis

The food segment led the taste modulators market in 2024 because these modulators help avoid excess calories, salt, and sugar in food options without compromising their natural taste. Hence, consumers today often prefer food and beverage options with low salt and sugar that do not compromise taste. The modulators help to maintain the nutritional profile of such food options, along with enhancing their taste and palatability.

The beverage segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to higher demand for beverages in low-sugar or no-sugar variants. Such modulators help to manage the sweetness of different types of beverages without any excess sugar or calories. Hence, they can be easily consumed by diabetics or obese people without the worry of consuming excess calories.

Top Companies in the Taste Modulators Market

DSM: Develops natural and functional taste modulators that enhance sweetness, reduce bitterness, and balance flavor in food and beverages, with a focus on nutritional and clean-label solutions.

Develops natural and functional taste modulators that enhance sweetness, reduce bitterness, and balance flavor in food and beverages, with a focus on nutritional and clean-label solutions. Döhler GmbH: Provides integrated natural ingredient systems and taste modulation technologies that optimize flavor, reduce sugar, and improve mouthfeel in healthy beverage formulations.

Provides integrated natural ingredient systems and taste modulation technologies that optimize flavor, reduce sugar, and improve mouthfeel in healthy beverage formulations. IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.): A global leader in sensory science and taste innovation, IFF offers proprietary flavor modulators for salt, sugar, and fat reduction across food applications.

A global leader in sensory science and taste innovation, IFF offers proprietary flavor modulators for salt, sugar, and fat reduction across food applications. Givaudan: Specializes in advanced taste solutions that deliver natural sweetness enhancement, bitterness masking, and flavor release for plant-based and functional foods.

Specializes in advanced taste solutions that deliver natural sweetness enhancement, bitterness masking, and flavor release for plant-based and functional foods. Kerry Group PLC: Combines taste modulation with nutrition and health innovation, creating natural flavor systems that address sugar reduction and balanced sensory experiences.

Combines taste modulation with nutrition and health innovation, creating natural flavor systems that address sugar reduction and balanced sensory experiences. Ingredion Incorporated: Produces plant-based taste modulators and texturizers designed to improve flavor perception in reduced-sugar and high-protein food and beverage formulations.

Produces plant-based taste modulators and texturizers designed to improve flavor perception in reduced-sugar and high-protein food and beverage formulations. Symrise: Offers comprehensive taste modulation portfolios that include sweetness enhancers, bitterness blockers, and mouthfeel optimizers for global food brands.

Offers comprehensive taste modulation portfolios that include sweetness enhancers, bitterness blockers, and mouthfeel optimizers for global food brands. Tate & Lyle: Develops sweetener systems and flavor modulators like Tasteva® and Dolcia Prima®, enabling sugar reduction without compromising taste or texture.

Develops sweetener systems and flavor modulators like Tasteva® and Dolcia Prima®, enabling sugar reduction without compromising taste or texture. Corbion: Focuses on natural flavor modulators derived from fermentation, improving taste balance and freshness in bakery, beverage, and dairy applications.

Focuses on natural flavor modulators derived from fermentation, improving taste balance and freshness in bakery, beverage, and dairy applications. Takasago International Corporation: Creates taste masking and modulation solutions using natural aroma compounds and enzymatic technologies to refine sweetness and umami profiles.

Creates taste masking and modulation solutions using natural aroma compounds and enzymatic technologies to refine sweetness and umami profiles. Cargill Incorporated: Provides flavor modulation systems through its sweeteners and texturizers portfolio, helping manufacturers balance taste while improving nutritional profiles.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Sweet Modulators

Salt Modulators

Fat Modulators



By End-Use

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

