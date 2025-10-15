Anti-Aging Supplements Market Projected to Reach USD 8.48 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Aging Population and Wellness Trends – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Aging Supplements Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to S&S Insider, The Anti-aging supplements Market size was valued at USD 4.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.48 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% over 2025-2032. The U.S. led the market with a valuation of USD 1.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to achieve USD 2.26 billion by 2032

This continued growth in the market is driven primarily by the rising aging global population, a rising consumer focus on preventative health and wellness, and important innovations of key ingredients that are satisfying elevated consumer demand.





There are a few main market drivers driving this growth in the market. Demand is fundamentally driven by this part of the population that is in the lookout for products to facilitate healthy aging and general wellbeing. Simultaneously, every generation of eating is turning to proactive health management, closing the gap between consumers and supplements used to manage age-related issues. Near Awareness regarding wellness along with growing disposable income drives the continuous growth of market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Anti-aging supplements Market Report are

Nestlé Health Science

Pfizer Inc

Amway Corporation

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Now Foods

Life Extension

GNC Holdings Inc

Thorne HealthTech

Oziva

The Nature’s Bounty Company

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

AbbVie (formerly Allergan)

Glanbia plc

Blackmores Limited

NeoCell (part of Clorox)

Cureveda

Decode Age

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Cargill Incorporated

Anti-Aging Supplements Market Segment Insights:

By Distribution Channel

The Offline segment has the largest share of the Anti-aging supplements industry. The segment’s growth is driven high consumer preference for purchase in store, primarily in pharmacies, health stores, and supermarkets, where they can visibly inspect products and receive professional advice. The online segment is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the Anti-aging supplements market due to the launch of online retail and the mobile shopping boom fuel DTC brands' sales.

By Ingredient

The Collagen was the dominant segment in the global Anti-aging supplements Market, with a 69.22% market share in 2024 as it is widely used for skin firmness, hydration, and wrinkles. NMN is the fastest-growing segment in the Anti-aging supplements Market with the highest CAGR of 9.12% in the forecast period, owing to its newfound function in cellular health and longevity.

By Application

In 2024, the Hair, Skin, and Nail Care segment dominated the Anti-aging supplements Market with a 40.52% market share as consumers are now demanding tangible, outward results via internal health solutions. The Energy and Stamina segment is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the Anti-aging supplements Market, with a CAGR of 8.38% owing to a growing demand among aging adults for ways to fight fatigue, loss of energy, and a decrease in physical activity levels.

By Formulation

Capsules held a dominant Anti-aging supplements Market share of 40.22% of the global Anti-aging supplements industry in 2024 as they are convenient to consume, therapeutically, and are more stable than powders or liquids. Powder plays a very vital role in the anti-aging supplements market with the fastest growing CAGR of 9.02% owing to its adjustable dose, quicker distribution, and its ability to be taken with food or drink.

By Region

North America serves as the leading region in the anti-aging supplements market, with a significant market share of 35.60% as of 2024. This leadership is fueled by high health consciousness, wealth of purchasing power, and the willingness of consumers for the early adoption of wellness trends.

The Asia Pacific Anti-aging Supplements market is the fastest growing with the highest CAGR of 8.39%, owing to the widespread occurrence of age-related diseases and disorders and the rise in disposable income levels and associated health issues among the aged populace in countries, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Recent News:

On Dec 12, 2024 , Nestlé scientists discover bioactive nutrients to support muscle health and healthy longevity. As the world's population continues to age, it's more important than ever to understand the mechanisms behind aging. Nestlé is exploring science-based nutritional solutions for specific age-related health conditions, such as muscle loss and physical fatigue.

, Nestlé scientists discover bioactive nutrients to support muscle health and healthy longevity. As the world's population continues to age, it's more important than ever to understand the mechanisms behind aging. Nestlé is exploring science-based nutritional solutions for specific age-related health conditions, such as muscle loss and physical fatigue. On 24 Feb 2025, Herbalife also touted a management restructuring plan “designed to bring leadership closer to its markets.” The program is expected to cut as much as USD 80 million in management costs in 2025.

Anti-aging supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.63 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.48 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.88% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Ingredient (Collagen, Resveratrol, Vitamins, Minerals, Hyaluronic Acid, NMN, Others)



By Application (Hair, Skin, and Nail Care, Bone and Joint Health, Energy and Stamina, Others)



By Formulation (Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Others)



By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

About Us:

