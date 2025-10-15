Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Expands in 2025 to Meet Rising Demand for Precious Metal Sales in Orange County

Laguna Hills, CA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers, a leading buyer of gold, silver, and coins in Orange County, announced today a 2025 expansion to meet surging demand for precious metal sales. The company has increased appraisal capacity at its Laguna Hills location and enhanced customer services, ensuring faster evaluations and competitive cash payouts for residents looking to sell gold, jewelry, and other valuables. More information can be found at https://www.glitterbuggold.com.





Best Place to Sell Gold & Silver in Orange County - Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Since its establishment, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers has been dedicated to offering transparent, fair, and fast transactions for customers across Laguna Hills and the greater Orange County area. The company specializes in buying gold jewelry, bullion, coins, sterling flatware, Rolex watches, silver, diamonds, and other precious metals, ensuring each client receives competitive market-based payouts. For those interested in selling their gold, visit https://www.glitterbuggold.com to get a free quote.

“Our mission has always been to provide Orange County residents with a trusted and reliable way to sell gold and precious metals,” said Amy, Managing Partner of Glitter Bug Gold Buyers. “Reaching this milestone in 2025 reflects our commitment to fairness, transparency, and exceptional service for every client we serve.” More details about our services are available at https://www.glitterbuggold.com .

In addition to competitive payouts, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers emphasizes convenience and security for clients. With easy in-person appraisals at their Laguna Hills location and dedicated customer support, the company ensures a seamless selling experience. Clients looking for specific evaluations on coins, gold, bullion, sterling flatware, gold watches, or diamond jewelry can schedule appointments or learn more at https://www.glitterbuggold.com/contact .

As a recognized gold buyer in Orange County and trusted jewelry buyer in Laguna Hills, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers continues to strengthen its presence both locally and online. By combining expert valuations, instant cash payouts, and professional service, the company attracts clients searching for terms like “sell gold Orange County,” “cash for gold Laguna Hills,” and “best gold buyer Orange County.” Full details on services and appraisal options are available at https://www.glitterbuggold.com.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is a premier gold buying service in Laguna Hills, California, offering competitive payouts for gold, silver, jewelry, bullion, coins, sterling flatware and luxury watches. With a focus on transparency, trust, and customer satisfaction, the company serves clients throughout Orange County. For more information or to schedule an appraisal, visit https://www.glitterbuggold.com or call (949) 461-9191.





GB Gold Buyers Logo CMYK

About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers



"We BUY Gold & Silver jewelry, Dental, Coins, Bars, Gold Watches, Flatware and more. We offer the Highest CASH Payouts! How do you know you're getting the best deal? How can you know the value of what you have or who to trust? We are committed to educating, guiding and protecting you when selling your Gold. Make an appointment to visit our office for a FREE ASSESSMENT! We test and weigh right in front of you, and answer ALL your questions. Check our amazing reviews on Google & Yelp to see what our happy customers have to say!"

Press inquiries

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

http://glitterbuggold.com

Michael Gonzales

michael@glitterbuggold.com