Challenged Athletes Foundation Set to Roll Out on the 2025 Million Dollar Challenge Ride, October 16–24

SANTA ROSA, CA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 120 cyclists, including 24 athletes with physical disabilities, will ride 600+ miles along the California Coast in support of the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s 2025 Million Dollar Challenge (MDC) — The Best of California, Fueled by Toyota. This premier annual event harnesses the power of cycling to change lives. From October 17–24, the inclusive peloton will cover the most stunning stretches of the coastline, raising critical funds to remove the #1 barrier to sport for individuals with physical disabilities: the high cost of adaptive equipment.

The ride begins in Santa Rosa on October 17, followed by a celebratory roll through San Francisco and a multi-day journey along the coast. Stops include Santa Cruz, Big Sur, Pismo Beach, Santa Barbara, and Dana Point, before an emotional finish on October 24 at La Jolla Shores in San Diego, where riders will be welcomed by families, friends, and the CAF community to kick off the San Diego Triathlon Challenge weekend.

“For 18 years, the Million Dollar Challenge has built a community of riders with both a deep appreciation for and commitment to others,” said Dean Roeper, MDC Ride Chairman and member of CAF’s Board of Directors. “Together, we transform the perception of what people with physical disabilities can accomplish. It’s more than just a ride, it’s a movement.”

Among the peloton are 24 CAF-supported athletes with powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, riding alongside 100 fundraising cyclists. Over seven days, they will share the road, the challenges, and the triumphs that define MDC - forming lifelong friendships and demonstrating how the power of sport unites and inspires.

This year’s peloton features remarkable CAF athletes whose stories embody MDC’s spirit. San Franciscan Rick “Rizzy” Osgood, riding tandem after losing his sight to glaucoma, has crossed the U.S. twice on a custom e-tandem with pilot Walt Brooks. Rocky Camp of San Diego found new speed and community through tandem cycling after Retinitis Pigmentosa ended his veterinary surgery career. Kevin Keegan, who chose a below-knee amputation to stay active, returned to daily training with an Össur prosthesis funded by a CAF grant. U.S. Army veteran Michael Smith rides and races with one arm after a hit-and-run, bringing the same resilience that carried him back to active duty, while national champion Ryen Reed showcases elite performance in road racing and time trial.

Newer faces add fresh chapters to this story. David Cooper, who has cerebral palsy, is participating in his first sport ever—riding the full two-day event with guidance from mentor James Osborn, a former CAF-supported athlete turned ride leader. Osborn now leads by example, supporting and encouraging David every step of the way. Kelly Worrell, a former paratriathlete, transitioned to para cycling last year and has set her sights firmly on the 2028 Paralympic Games.

Marine veteran Josh Sweeney, a Paralympic gold medalist, rounds out a group proving that with access to adaptive equipment and community support, miles become possibilities and possibilities become finish lines.

The finish of MDC on October 24 marks the start of CAF’s flagship San Diego Triathlon Challenge weekend, an action-packed celebration featuring inclusive sports experiences and the Celebration of Abilities program. The weekend honors athletes of all ages and abilities, along with the donors and partners who make these journeys possible.

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $191 million and fulfilled 52,000+ funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

