ONAR’s JUICE Adds $250,000+ in Recurring Revenue Across Three New Client Contracts; One Top Client Expands Scope by 50% Post‑Acquisition

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a fast‑growing marketing technology company and global network of specialized agencies, today announced that JUICE, ONAR’s consolidated performance marketing brand, has added $250,000+ in recurring revenue through three new client contracts signed since JUICE was acquired on September 15, 2025. In addition, one of JUICE’s largest existing clients has increased its contract by 50% through December 31, 2025, underscoring strong early momentum following ONAR’s recent integration efforts. These wins build on ONAR’s announcement of its acquisition of JUICE and its October 9 consolidation of Storia into JUICE under a single brand.

Why it matters:

Early post‑acquisition traction: Three new recurring‑revenue contracts signed since the JUICE acquisition, totaling $250,000+, with clear expansion opportunities.

Three new recurring‑revenue contracts signed since the JUICE acquisition, totaling $250,000+, with clear expansion opportunities. Share‑of‑wallet growth: A 50% year‑end scope increase from one of JUICE’s largest clients demonstrates confidence and near‑term revenue uplift.

A 50% year‑end scope increase from one of JUICE’s largest clients demonstrates confidence and near‑term revenue uplift. One brand, faster cross‑sell: Consolidating Storia into JUICE streamlines delivery, shortens ramp time, and enables deeper service penetration across accounts.

Consolidating Storia into JUICE streamlines delivery, shortens ramp time, and enables deeper service penetration across accounts. Continued platform build‑out: The momentum aligns with ONAR’s ongoing M&A program, including its recently signed LOI for a New York–based growth marketing firm expected to add seven‑figure recurring revenue if closed.

“This is exactly the kind of early signal we hoped for,” said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. “Within weeks of our acquisition and the consolidation under the JUICE brand, we’re seeing new recurring contracts and meaningful expansion from a large client. It validates our integration thesis: unify operating models, simplify go‑to‑market, and compound growth through cross‑sell.”

“Pipeline quality remains high,” added Troy Osinoff, Co‑Founder of JUICE and Chief Growth Officer at ONAR. “Each of the three new contracts includes clear levers to scale scope over time, and the 50% expansion with a top client reflects the trust we’re earning as one team. We’re focused on turning this momentum into durable, compounding revenue through Q4 and beyond.”

These commercial gains follow ONAR’s September 15, 2025, acquisition of JUICE—which brought additional award‑winning performance capabilities and proprietary AI tooling into ONAR—and the October 9, 2025, move to operate performance marketing under the singular JUICE brand. Together, these actions are designed to accelerate growth, enhance margins, and improve speed‑to‑value for clients across ONAR’s portfolio.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company’s mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services, including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR’s agencies focus on serving middle-market and growth companies, and the Company is actively seeking agencies and marketing technologies to acquire and integrate into its network. Additionally, the Company’s technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

About JUICE

Founded in 2017, JUICE is an integrated digital marketing agency helmed by entrepreneurs with a strict focus on maximizing ROI. With offices in New York and Miami, the company has quickly become an industry leader in results-driven growth strategy development, social advertising, search engine marketing, organic search ranking, and lead generation. JUICE now unites the combined teams of Storia and ONAR’s performance marketing acquisitions under one brand.

To learn more, please visit www.thinkjuice.com or follow the agency on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

