MVP Fall Haul: Food Lion Provides Extra Savings in Preparation for the Holidays

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 69% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck heading into the holiday season according to Debt.com, Food Lion is helping customers stretch their budgets. The “MVP Fall Haul” is a seasonal offering designed to simplify shopping, provide fresh products at affordable prices and help families prepare for meaningful gatherings with ease and confidence.

“We believe fresh food at affordable prices should be within reach for everyone,” said Neil Norman, Director, Loyalty & Marketing, Food Lion. “That’s why we’re focused on making every trip to our stores feel effortless, with fresh selections, friendly service and prices that help families stretch their budgets without compromise.”

Earn $20 in Savings

Providing customers with an opportunity to save money on items they buy every day, Food Lion is offering an additional $20 in savings just in time for holiday gatherings. The promotion runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 26.

In addition to the savings, the omnichannel grocery retailer makes earning and redeeming the $20 coupon simple for customers:

Shop six times between Oct. 15 and Nov. 26 with a personal MVP card.

Spend at least $50 on each shopping trip.

Receive a $20 Food Lion coupon at the bottom of the receipt after the sixth qualifying trip.

Receive the coupon via email if shopping online after the sixth qualifying trip.

Redeem the $20 coupon during the next shopping trip using a personal MVP card. Coupons are valid for two weeks from the date of issue.





Promotional progress is automatically tracked in each customer’s online account and printed at the bottom of every receipt. For purchases to qualify for the promotion, customers must use their personal MVP savings card. With the Food Lion MVP savings card, customers can benefit from the best weekly deals on top of already low prices throughout the store or online when shopping through Food Lion To Go. Customers without an MVP card can enroll for free in stores or online.

Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery and postage stamps and services do not count toward the $50 purchase requirement. For more information about the $20 promotion, visit foodlion.com/promotions/shop-track-receive.

Customers can unlock more savings by exploring the MVP Coupon Hub, scanning their MVP card at the in-store MVP Savings Center near the entrance, activating personalized Shop & Earn rewards and clipping digital coupons.

As more shoppers opt to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion provides the convenient service of Food Lion To Go Pickup and/or Home Delivery services, available across its 10-state footprint. Customers can easily confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or app, enjoying same-day pickup and the same low prices and fresh products they expect in-store. MVP Fall Haul qualifying purchases can be made both in-store and online at foodlion.com, making it simple to shop for last-minute ingredients or everyday essentials from the comfort of home and spend more time with the people who matter most.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACT: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e180e4e-9911-4dea-9d3c-46f2b88fcbe8