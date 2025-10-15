Ottawa, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryopreservation & platelet storage technologies market is on an upward trajectory, poised to generate substantial revenue growth, potentially climbing into the hundreds of millions over the forecast years from 2025 to 2034. The cryopreservation and platelet storage technologies market is rising due to surging demand for long-term biological sample preservation in cell therapies, biobanking, and advanced transfusion practices.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5813

Key Takeaways:

North America is dominant in the cryopreservation & platelet storage technologies market in 2024 with a 48% share.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2035, with a 14–16% CAGR.

By product type, the cryopreservation equipment segment for the largest market revenue in 2024, with a 28% share.

By product type, the platelet storage systems segment is estimated to fastest-growing over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035, with 14% CAGR.

By application, the biobanking segment is dominant in the market in 2024 with a 22% share.

By application, the blood & blood component preservation segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035, with 16% CAGR.

By end user, the biobanks & stem cell banks segment is dominant in the cryopreservation & platelet storage technologies market in 2024 with a 41% share.

By end user, the hospitals & blood banks segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035, with 13.5% CAGR.

By storage technique, the vapor phase liquid nitrogen storage segment is dominant in the market in 2024 with a 46% share.

By storage technique, the mechanical freezing segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035, with 12% CAGR.

By temperature range, the -150°C (Deep Cryogenic) segment is dominant in the market in 2024 with a 52% share.

By temperature range, the 4°C to 24°C (for Platelets) segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035, with 17% CAGR.

By platelet storage type, the short-term platelet storage (5–7 Days) segment is dominant in the cryopreservation & platelet storage technologies market in 2024 with a 68% share.

By platelet storage type, the extended platelet storage (7–14 Days) segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035, with 18% CAGR.

Market Overview:

The cryopreservation & platelet storage technologies market consists of devices, media, systems, and consumables for preserving biological materials at ultra-low temperatures, and for the controlled storage of platelet products. The purpose of these technologies is to lengthen shelf life, maintain viability, and preserve the functions of specimens for research, clinical translation, transfusion, fertility preservation, and regenerative medicine.

The market includes cryoprotectants, freezing/thawing systems, storage infrastructure, platelet agitation systems, and monitoring/automation devices. Demand for reliable cryopreservation and platelet storage solutions is accelerating due to the global trend toward increased cell and gene therapy, personalized medicine, and biobanking initiatives, which is contributing to the market expansion.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Major Growth Drivers:

What principal factors are creating demand in cryopreservation & platelet storage?

Growth of regenerative medicine and cell therapies: As stem cell therapies , CAR-T, and other advanced biologics become more common, a greater demand emerges to cryopreserve viable cellular products pre-transplant or infusion, which increases use of equipment and consumables.

As , CAR-T, and other advanced biologics become more common, a greater demand emerges to cryopreserve viable cellular products pre-transplant or infusion, which increases use of equipment and consumables. Growth of biobanking and personalized medicine programs: Population biobanks, disease-tissue banks, fertility banks, and clinical trial specimen repositories around the country are increasingly being grown around the world to support demand for standardized cryopreservation infrastructure and platelet storage systems.

Population biobanks, disease-tissue banks, fertility banks, and clinical trial specimen repositories around the country are increasingly being grown around the world to support demand for standardized cryopreservation infrastructure and platelet storage systems. Growing demand for platelet transfusion and to circumvent shortages within the healthcare system: Increasing rates of cancer, trauma, and hematological disorders cause greater need for platelet supplies; expanding storage and cryopreservation periods reduces waste and shortage of stocks within blood services.

Increasing rates of cancer, trauma, and hematological disorders cause greater need for platelet supplies; expanding storage and cryopreservation periods reduces waste and shortage of stocks within blood services. Technological advancements and integration of automation: Advancements such as the methods of automated cooling–warming protocols, remote monitoring, AI analytic platforms, and improved media for cryoprotectant all enable operational throughput increase, reliability, and regulatory compliance, which promotes use over time.

Key Drifts:

What trends are influencing the future of cryopreservation & platelet storage?

The shift toward AI-assisted monitoring and predictive analytics is reimagining storage safety with continuous surveillance on temperature excursions, sample integrity and pre-alarm capabilities. Furthermore, hybrid storage systems which merge mechanical freezers with vapor-phase liquid nitrogen modules are appearing as flexible architectures, and excuses for Future use of ambient or sub-ambient platelet storage (4 °C to 24 °C) technology could lighten the burden of the cold chain. Moreover, the establishment of standardized protocols and regulatory structures around the globe are appearing to bring consistency to quality and traceability in cryopreservation.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Significant Challenge:

A major challenge facing ejective cryopreservation is cellular disruption during freezing and thawing, especially ice crystal formation, osmotic shock and toxicity by cryoprotectants. In the case of platelets, storage lesions, oxidative stress, microparticle generation, metabolic shifts and activation reduce viability and functionality over time. Reliable post-thaw recovery, with consistency in quality across multiple cell types is technically challenging and costly.

Regional Analysis:

North America remained the largest market for cryopreservation and platelet storage technologies, largely due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, a solid R&D ecosystem and investments mixed in with ecosystems of early adoption of new biotechnologies. The U.S.A. is still the market leader in North America as an area that is dense with biobanks, stem cell banks, fertility clinics, and transfusion centers that require high-quality cryogenic systems. Continuous demand for cryopreservation equipment and associated consumables is largely driven by substantial public and private investment in the fields of regenerative medicine, cell therapy, and clinical research.

The growth is mainly due to investment in healthcare, increased awareness of preserving fertility, and the growing biobanking networks of the Asia-Pacific in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The life sciences initiatives, with government support and partnerships with large global biotech companies, are rapidly increasing the use of technologies around cryogenic storage and preservation of platelets in conjunction with providers. Increased regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and transfusions associated with oncology are all adding to demand for the market.

Segmental Insights:

By Product Type:

The cryopreservation equipment held the largest share of the market in 2025, making it the largest contributor to revenue. The reason for this is that equipment, such as ultra-low freezers, controlled rate freezing systems, automated thawers and cryostorage tanks, are capital expenditures for most research institutes, biobanks, and clinical cell therapy labs. Since they are valuable assets, they provide the structural foundation for cryogenic workflows.

During the forecast period, the platelet storage systems segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR higher than most other segments. This is because platelet therapies and transfusion services are being addressed and expanded in local and global communities, which creates increased need for reliable platelet agitators, temperature-controlled cabinets, storage bags and monitoring systems. Innovations in platelet preservation, such as cold storage methods and cryopreservation protocols, along with a shift to reduce wastage, is compounding the demand for hospitals and blood banks to transition from basic storage to more advanced systems.

Download the single region market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5813

By Application:

The biobank application accounted for the largest share of total market revenue due to the increasing relevance of specimen banks to genomics, epidemiology, and precision medicine. Biobanks need a scalable and validated cryogenic system for the preservation of tissue/specimens, blood, derivatives, and stem cells. Biobanks are high users of infrastructure and consumables because they continually accumulate samples from clinical trials, ambulatory cohorts, and disease investigations.

In addition, the blood & blood component preservation segment is the fastest growing. In light of increasing demand for transfusions, the increased incidence of hematologic diseases, and strategies to reduce the waste of blood components, it will become increasingly important to store red blood cells, plasma, and platelets for long periods. Blood banks and blood services that are associated with hospitals are moving quickly to adopt technology to improve shelf life and quality.

By End User:

The market's largest portion lies within biobanks & stem cell banks, making these the largest end users of both cryopreservation and platelet storage technologies. These facilities function as centers for long-term storage of high-value samples, such as stem cell lines, regenerative cell products, tissue banks, and bioresources in research.

The hospitals & blood banks segment is expected to grow. As transfusion services continue to modernize, these organizations are supplying higher demand for advanced platelet storage systems, cryopreservation modules, and monitoring capabilities to reduce waste, meet emergent needs, and back regenerative therapies.

By Storage Technique:

The vapor phase liquid nitrogen storage segment dominated the market and is indicative of its specialization in the preservation and storage of sensitive biological samples. In this method, specimens are maintained within the cold vapor above the liquid nitrogen, limiting the risk of contamination, while reducing any immersion-handling complications and providing a stable ultra-low temperature.

The mechanical freezing segment is expected to grow drastically by the expected period. Mechanical freezing utilizes cascade compressors and refrigeration to provide a simpler option for medium- to high-throughput environments, in terms of lower maintenance needs and ease of operational integration. With continued improvements in cooling-rate uniformity, insulation and control algorithms, the mechanical systems become more competitive for many cost-conscious end users.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By Temperature Range:

The deep cryogenic (-150 °C and colder) category represented approximately 52% of the market. These ultra-low temperatures are needed to stop biological activity and maintain long-term viability, avoiding degradation and damage from ice crystal formation during long-term storage. For most cell therapy and biobanking applications, -150 °C is viewed as the optimal temperature for long-term storage.

For the 4 °C to 24 °C category primarily related to the storage of platelets, it is expected to be the most dynamic market during the forecast period. Helping this segment grow is the emergence of stabilized platelets, agitation systems supporting better storage, and additive storage or washing solutions used to enable safer ambient and refrigerated storage, thereby simplifying cold chain management. This market growth illustrates the increased effort to find a balance between platelet viability and logistical flexibility.

By Platelet Storage Type:

Short-term platelet storage (5–7 days) will account for approximately 68% share in 2024 and holds the majority share of platelets being utilized in standard transfusion services. The short storage period is still the global standard, as a functional and practical compromise between platelet viability and safety along with logistical limitations is necessary. For this reason, most hospitals and blood banks function within these timeframes, and therefore help drive demand.

Between 2025–2035, extended platelet storage (7–14 days) is predicted to experience approximately 18% CAGR. As technologies (such as cryopreservation, cold storage, and additive formulations) advance through optimization and development, storage of platelets will become easier, to challenge and overcome the shelf life that exists now. This will help reduce wasting blood products, mitigate availability issues, and improve stocks for blood services and transfusion centers.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global travel vaccination service market was valued at USD 4.69 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 5.15 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately USD 11.99 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.85% during 2025–2034.

The global cell cryopreservation market was valued at USD 1,485 million in 2024, growing to USD 1,640.9 million in 2025, and is anticipated to reach around USD 4,492.5 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2034.

The global new chemical entities (NCE) CDMO market size stood at USD 2.65 billion in 2024, projected to increase to USD 2.95 billion in 2025, and expected to reach nearly USD 7.83 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.44% between 2025 and 2034.

The global mRNA therapeutics CDMO market was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2024, rose to USD 5.15 billion in 2025, and is forecast to reach around USD 13.63 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period.

The global specialty medical chairs market was valued at USD 5.12 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach approximately USD 9.77 billion by 2034, witnessing a CAGR of 7.43% from 2025 to 2034.

The home healthcare market is anticipated to rise from USD 226.92 billion in 2025 to about USD 476.80 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

The global sleep disorder market was valued at USD 27.67 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 30.46 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 70.54 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.03% between 2025 and 2034.

The global rehabilitation therapy services market was valued at USD 29.45 billion in 2024, grew to USD 31.88 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach approximately USD 64.32 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.24% during 2025–2034.

The medical device CMO and CDMO market is on a strong growth trajectory, expected to generate significant revenue expansion, potentially reaching hundreds of millions in value between 2025 and 2034.

The global biopharmaceutical CDMO market stood at USD 20.55 billion in 2024, increased to USD 22.34 billion in 2025, and is forecast to reach nearly USD 46.98 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 8.73% throughout the forecast timeline.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, BioIVT rolled out VivoSTART Cryopreserved GMP Leukopaks to support cell and gene therapy development with traceable, GMP-grade starting material.



Top Companies in the Cryopreservation & Platelet Storage Technologies Market

Charter Medical Corporation

American Durafilm Co., Inc.

CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

OriGen Biomedical

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5813

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Cryopreservation Equipment Cryogenic Freezers Upright Freezers Chest Freezers Liquid Nitrogen Storage Tanks LN2 Vapor Phase Tanks LN2 Liquid Phase Tanks Cryogenic Vials, Bags, and Straws

Platelet Storage Systems Platelet Agitators Benchtop Agitators Floor-standing Agitators Platelet Incubators Stand-alone Integrated (Incubator + Agitator)

Cryopreservation Media

DMSO-Based Media

Serum-Free Media

Animal Component-Free Media

Cryoprotective Agents (CPAs) Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Glycerol Propylene Glycol

Monitoring & Control Systems Remote Monitoring Temperature and Alarm Systems



By Application

Biobanking Population Biobanks Disease-Oriented Biobanks Stem Cell Banks

Regenerative Medicine Bone and Cartilage Regeneration Cardiovascular Therapies

Cell & Gene Therapy

CAR-T Cell Therapy

iPSC-derived Therapies

Blood & Blood Component Preservation Platelets Plasma Red Blood Cells (RBCs)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Oocyte Cryopreservation Embryo Cryopreservation Sperm Banking

Organ & Tissue Preservation Cornea, Skin, Heart Valves



By End User

Biobanks & Stem Cell Banks

Hospitals & Blood Banks

Research Institutes

Fertility Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



By Storage Technique

Vapor Phase Liquid Nitrogen Storage

Liquid Phase Liquid Nitrogen Storage

Controlled-Rate Freezing Manual Controlled Programmable Systems

Mechanical Freezing -80°C Freezers (Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers) Mechanical Cryocoolers



By Temperature Range

< -150°C (Deep Cryogenic) Common for stem cells, cord blood

-80°C to -150°C Common for research cells and tissue

4°C to 24°C (for Platelets) Normothermic Platelet Storage Hypothermic Platelet Storage





By Platelet Storage Type

Short-Term Platelet Storage (5–7 Days)

Extended Platelet Storage (7–14 Days) Pathogen-Reduced Platelets Cold-Stored Platelets

Cryopreserved Platelets (>1 Year) Frozen with DMSO at -80°C or LN2



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5813

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest