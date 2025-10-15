DGS Boosts Airport Safety and Reliability Through Real-Time RF Awareness

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliable aviation has never mattered more. Modern airports now operate as vast digital networks where thousands of connected systems—from ground control to passenger processing—depend on seamless wireless communication, yet most have no real-time visibility into interference or failures until something breaks. Aviation’s reliability is inseparable from its connectivity. As airports transform into smart, data-driven ecosystems, every operation hinges on secure, interference-free signals. When that connection falters, even momentarily, entire systems can stall and disrupt safety, schedules, and the passenger experience.

Digital Global Systems (DGS), a leader in spectrum optimization and resilient communications, partners with airports to provide real-time visibility into their “invisible airspace”: the complex web of wireless signals powering everything from ACARS and ground comms to Wi-Fi, IoT sensors, and passenger connectivity. By detecting and resolving interference before it impacts operations, DGS enables safer, more sustainable, and more reliable airports around the world.

“Our priority at DGS is solving the real operational and passenger experience challenges airports face every day,” said Alan Pritchard, Chief Revenue Officer at DGS. “By partnering with airports, airlines, and managed service providers, we’re helping them build resilience into their communications infrastructure so that critical operations stay strong and airline schedules stay on time.”

Wireless interference remains one of the most persistent and least visible risks to aviation reliability. Without continuous RF visibility, maintenance teams often chase “ghost” interference, losing valuable time and resources. DGS’s AI-driven RF Awareness platform pinpoints anomalies, reducing wasted labor hours, fuel consumption, and costly outages.

CRO Alan Pritchard will represent DGS during the Smart Aviation Summit at MWC Las Vegas, participating in the panel “Stakeholder Collaboration: Why Connectivity Matters Throughout the Aviation Ecosystem,” taking place Wednesday, October 15, from 2:45–3:30 p.m. on the Technology Stage. With keynote speakers from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Boldyn Networks, and Airports Council International, the Smart Aviation Summit brings together global aviation and connectivity leaders to explore how AI, data, and next-generation networks are transforming the aviation economy.

About Digital Global Systems (DGS)

Digital Global Systems (DGS) delivers AI-driven RF awareness and spectrum optimization solutions that power resilient communications for governments, industries, and communities worldwide. With more than 600 issued and pending patents, DGS helps nations and enterprises rebuild stronger, smarter, and more connected.

For more information:

www.digitalglobalsystems.com

Contact

dgs@bulleitgroup.com