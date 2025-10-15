Momcozy Partners with OB-GYN Dr. Andrea Braden to Redesign Nursing Bras for Mastitis Prevention

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Momcozy is drawing attention to an often-overlooked issue in maternal health: the link between nursing bra design and breast inflammation. In collaboration with board-certified OB-GYN and lactation consultant Dr. Andrea Braden, the global mother and baby brand has applied medical insights to improve its Busty Cotton Nursing Bra—designed to help reduce the risk of mastitis during breastfeeding.

Dr. Andrea Braden is a board-certified OB-GYN, lactation consultant, and mother who has personally experienced mastitis, Dr. Braden emphasizes that “tight bands, stiff seams, or ill-fitting bras can compress milk ducts, leading to blocked flow and inflammation.”

The Science: Linking Bra Fit to Breast Health

Recent clinical guidance from the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine underscores inflammation reduction as a key priority in mastitis prevention. One critical factor is mechanical compression, which occurs when rigid or poorly fitted bras restrict milk flow.

In response, Momcozy’s design team has integrated medical insights into its engineering process—creating bras that not only fit comfortably but also actively reduce mastitis risk.

Defining “Breast-Healthy” Design Standards

Guided by Dr. Braden’s expert criteria, Momcozy identifies five essential standards for a breast-healthy nursing bra:

Wire-Free Construction – Prevents duct compression and encourages natural milk flow. Maximum Stretch & Adaptability – Adjusts to fluctuating breast size without restriction. Breathable, Moisture-Wicking Fabrics – Minimizes irritation and bacterial growth. Even Weight Distribution – Reduces shoulder strain and pressure points. 24/7 Comfort – Supports round-the-clock wear without sacrificing support or softness.



Product Spotlight: Medical Insights Behind Every Feature

The Momcozy Busty Cotton Nursing Bra translates these health principles into tangible design benefits:

Breathable, Hypoallergenic U.S. Cotton Blend:

Delivers 24/7 comfort with air-permeable fabric that soothes sensitive skin and helps prevent microbial growth. Supportive, Strain-Free Structure:

Wire-free design maintains natural milk flow and reduces mastitis risk by preventing duct compression. Wide Padded Shoulder Straps:

Evenly distribute weight to ease engorgement discomfort and improve posture—especially for fuller busts. Adaptive Molded Cups:

Support natural shape and posture while flexibly accommodating breast size changes without restricting circulation.

Targeted Support for Fuller-Busted Mothers

For women with larger cup sizes, traditional nursing bras often create uneven pressure, poor circulation, and posture strain. The Momcozy Busty Cotton Nursing Bra addresses these issues with structured yet flexible support—balancing firmness with freedom to promote both comfort and breast health.

Momcozy’s Commitment: Education and Empowerment

Beyond product innovation, Momcozy actively invests in maternal health education. Through year-round initiatives and expert partnerships, the brand provides resources on mastitis prevention, proper bra fitting, and early detection practices—reinforcing its belief that comfort is not a luxury, but a foundation of wellness.

“At Momcozy, we believe maternal comfort and health are inseparable,” says a company spokesperson. “Every detail we design is informed by science, empathy, and the real experiences of mothers worldwide.”

About Momcozy

Founded in 2018, Momcozy is a leading global mother and baby brand, trusted by over 4.5 million mothers across 60+ countries and regions. Known as The Cozy Reformer, Momcozy creates innovative products that accompany women through pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and early motherhood—from wearable breast pumps and nursing bras to recovery essentials—blending comfort, science, and practical support for modern mothers.

