AirLIFE TEXAS Opens Williamson County’s Only Emergency Air Medical Base

Taylor, TX, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirLIFE TEXAS opened Williamson County’s only emergency air medical base in Taylor today, providing greater access to lifesaving care across the region. The new base further expands the reach of the program’s robust critical care ecosystem across the state as it joins sister helicopter bases in Lockhart, Uvalde, and Snyder, and the program’s fixed wing base in New Braunfels. AirLIFE TEXAS is part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider.

“When lives are on the line, the people of Williamson County and the surrounding areas can trust that AirLIFE TEXAS brings the very best in clinical care,” said Air Methods Area Manager Ann Rolfe. “When you or your loved one faces a life-threatening emergency, you need rapid transport to a trauma center, but you also need the highest quality of care on the way, and not all providers are created equal. Our patient advocates also make sure that care is affordable, so people can focus on recovery rather than their bill. Pre-paid air medical membership is never needed for transport.”

The new base—AirLIFE TEXAS 2—operates a Bell 407 GXP helicopter equipped to function as a flying ICU with advanced medical equipment and medications onboard, including the Zoll AutoPulse ® NXT device, which administers automatic, high-quality chest compressions in flight, allowing clinicians to provide other critical care for patients suffering from cardiac emergencies. Air Methods has the state's only air medical programs carrying automated CPR devices. The AirLIFE TEXAS 2 team also carries whole blood, which can be administered on scene or in flight, significantly increasing positive outcomes for patients.

“AirLIFE TEXAS brings the highest level of clinical quality with advanced medical equipment other providers don’t have,” said Air Methods Account Executive Amber Buchanan. “With this new base, or any air medical provider for that matter, memberships are never required, so patients don’t need to worry about who is coming to help because they can’t get a surprise bill.”

Air Methods is dedicated to serving patients across Texas with both the best in clinical quality during transport and first-rate patient advocacy once the transport is complete. The company is in-network with most health insurance providers, and the Air Methods patient advocacy program works with all patients, regardless of insurance, to help ensure the affordability of air medical services. Under federal law, patients cannot be charged more than the co-pay, deductible, or maximum out-of-pocket amount outlined in their insurance policy. Air medical transport is fully covered under Medicaid and many Medicare Part B plans.

About Air Methods:

AirLIFE TEXAS is part of Air Methods (airmethods.com), the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to approximately 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

