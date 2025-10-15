Canon Honored with Three 2025 PRINTING United Alliance Pinnacle Awards

Melville, NY, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce it has been awarded three 2025 Pinnacle Product Awards, recognizing the company’s outstanding innovation in both the Output and Non-Output categories. The Pinnacle Awards are the printing industry’s most prestigious honor, celebrating exceptional products and technologies that advance quality, capability, and productivity.

The Canon Colorado M5, part of the progressive Colorado M-series, was the winner of the Output – Roll-to-Roll UV <80 inches category. Additionally, the imagePROGRAF PRO-2600 was awarded the winner of the Output – Roll-to-Roll Aqueous <80 inches category. In Non-Output, the new Bag-in-Box Inks for the varioPRINT iX Sheetfed Inkjet press won the Digital Inks – Industrial and Packaging category.

“We are incredibly proud to have received these prestigious awards,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A. “The Pinnacle Award is a direct reflection of Canon’s innovative spirit. We strive to deliver exceptional products that advance print technology, and it is an honor to have three of our products recognized for exemplifying this.”

Key Highlights About the Award-Winning Products

The Colorado M5 is a highly productive 64-inch roll-to-roll printer which uses flexible UVgel 460 inks, including a high opacity white ink developed for the Colorado M-series, and is capable of printing FLXfinish+ mixed matte and gloss finish. Being a modular printer, the Colorado M-series can be configured to a business’s current needs to create its ideal device. As a business grows, the Colorado M-series can adapt and grow alongside it with easily upgraded features, speed, and inline finishing.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-2600 uses an 11-color + Chroma Optimizer LUCIA PRO II ink set, producing vivid color prints with more accurate color reproduction and improved black density color output compared to predecessor models. Crystalline wax is added to the ink, providing improved resistance to abrasion-caused scratches and improvements to image permanence. The printer’s semi-translucent covers and interior LED lighting allow for easy viewing of ink tanks and loaded media. Equipped with intelligent media handling, the imagePROGRAF PRO-2600 can detect media type, width, and length automatically.

Bag-in-Box Inks pioneer a new way to install ink cartridges in the Canon varioPRINT iX sheetfed inkjet press. Inks which were previously installed via 5kg plastic bottle are now distributed as 10kg plastic bags inside a box, offering both sustainable and operational advantages to users. This new ink feature is present in all varioPRINT iX3200 presses shipped beginning in April 2025.

Pinnacle Awards Program by PRINTING United Alliance

The Pinnacle Awards competition evaluates products that will be available for sale in 2025. A highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest’s 150+ entries in more than 50 categories spanning analog, digital, output, and non-output technologies.

See the Award-Winning Technology at PRINTING United Expo 2025

Canon is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting the award-winning Colorado M5 at PRINTING United Expo 2025 in Orlando, FL, October 22-24. Visitors can experience the innovation firsthand at Booth #2642.

“A special note of congratulations to Canon and all those honored this year for their outstanding work in the 2025 Pinnacle Awards Program,” said Lindsay Ferrari, Program Administrator, PRINTING United Alliance. “Each Pinnacle Award recipient reflects the bold thinking and technical excellence that continues to elevate and move our industry forward.”

About the Pinnacle Awards Program

For more information about the Pinnacle Awards program, and to learn how to become involved in future programs, visit: https://pinnacleawards.printing.org/.

To learn more about becoming a member of PRINTING United Alliance to participate in exclusive programs such as the Pinnacle Awards, as well as have access to the latest in industry education, training, certification and more, visit: www.printing.org/membership.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

