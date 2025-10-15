USC’s Fitzgerald named Week 7 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Player of the Week

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Allied Universal®, today announced USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald has been named Player of the Week for Week 7 of the 2025 college football season.

Fitzgerald had two interceptions to go with a sack, among five total tackles (four solo) in Trojans 31-13 win over #15 Michigan.

Additionally, Fitzgerald now leads the nation with five interceptions on the season. USC has also moved back into the AP Top 25, following the victory, now ranked 20th in the country.

As part of the recognition, Allied Universal, in conjunction with the Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation, will make a donation to USC’s general scholarship fund in Fitzgerald’s honor.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT® Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 7:

David Bailey, OLB, Texas Tech: Made three sacks, among six total tackles in Red Raiders 42-17 win over Kansas.

Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana: Game high 13 tackles, four solo, with 1.5 sacks in Hoosiers 30-20 win at Oregon.

Malik Muhammad, DB, Texas: Had two interceptions, broke up a pass, and had a tackle for a loss, among two total tackles in Longhorns 23-6 victory over #6 Oklahoma.

About the Lott IMPACT® Trophy:

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation’s top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT ® Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org



