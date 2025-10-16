Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm F2.8 VR and Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm F1.7 DX Lenses Announced; YouTube First Look Video and Preorder at B&H Photo

The Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f2.8 VR is a fast zoom lens, while the Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm F1.7 is a lightweight prime lens designed to deliver great light-gathering ability and speed, making both ideal for still photography and video users.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikon is pleased to introduce two new DX lenses for the Z crop sensor lineup. The ultra-fast NIKKOR 16-50mm f/2.8 DX zoom and the lightweight 35mm f/1.7 DX prime deliver stunning light-gathering ability and speed for still photo and video users.

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR

A pro upgrade to the existing kit lens, the NIKON 16-50mm f/2.8 Z DX VR lens is the ultimate standard zoom for crop sensor users. Featuring an effective focal length of 24-75mm (35mm equivalent), this is the ideal range for tight spaces and natural looking portraits. The fast f/2.8 aperture permits a greater amount of light to reach the imaging sensor, allowing the user to shoot confidently in low light while getting smooth, buttery backgrounds with pleasing bokeh.

A new feature that’s been missing from past mirrorless DX lenses, is Vibration Reduction (VR). This lens offers up to 4.5 stops of stabilization. This allows the user to shoot freely in all lighting conditions without the need for a tripod. Another first for the Z DX line of lenses is a 9-blade aperture. All previous crop sensor mirrorless lenses have made do with the standard 7-blade design. This improvement aids in the smooth rendering of backgrounds.

You may think that built-in VR and a faster aperture would make for a heavier lens, but this zoom comes in at just 330g, and the features don’t stop there. The control ring allows users to assign functions such as aperture, shutter speed, or ISO to the lens as well as the traditional manual focus settings. Video shooters will benefit from smooth, gradual focus adjustments as well as minimized focus breathing.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.7 DX

The 16-50mm f/2.8 VR is not alone. Building up Nikon’s DX crop sensor prime lineup is the NIKKOR 35mm f/1.7 DX. With an effective focal length of 52.5mm, this is the perfect portrait/street lens to pair with the Z50 II camera. Video shooters benefit from the lens's small size and lightweight construction, plus minimized focus breathing. Paired with near silent focus operation and weighing just 220g, this lens is the perfect option for on-the-go creators.

What about image quality? The optical formula features 8 elements in 7 groups including 1 extra-low dispersion element, which aids in delivering stunningly sharp images no matter how close you are to your subject. That’s right. Capture close-up images with a minimum focus distance of just 6.3”, and unlike other compact macro lenses from Nikon, this lens features internal focusing. This means that the lens does not change sizes when focusing.

For Nikon DX shooters looking to take greater creative control of their images, these new lenses each deliver exceptional light gathering ability, image quality, and focusing speeds to take your work to the next level. Whether you’re looking for semi-macro capabilities or for extra performance in low light, there’s now a dedicated crop sensor lens to fit the bill.

