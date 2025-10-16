Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Anticipated at USD 732.86 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Automation and Digital Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) M arket was valued at USD 340.11 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 732.86 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.09% over the forecast period (2026–2033).

Rising adoption of digital processes, automation, and outsourcing is driving strong business process outsourcing (BPO) market expansion through 2033.





The U.S. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market was valued at USD 96.43 billion in 2025E, projected to reach USD 204.03 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.84%.

Large businesses are leading the market's expansion because to the high demand for outsourcing in the areas of IT, finance, HR, and customer support as well as automation and cloud adoption.

Segmentation Analysis:

Service Type

Customer Support Outsourcing, which held the largest share of 28.37% in 2025, is primarily driven by the growing emphasis on improving customer experience, 24/7 service availability, and cost optimization through multilingual and AI-enabled support centers. Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.53%, supported by increasing demand for specialized analytical, financial, and research services.

Industry Vertical

Banking & Financial Services, holding the largest share of 32.45% in 2025, benefits from the rise in digital banking, regulatory compliance requirements, and outsourcing of core functions such as risk analysis, loan processing, and customer onboarding. Healthcare & Life Sciences is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.07%, fueled by expanding telehealth services, growing medical data volumes, and increasing adoption of outsourced medical billing, claims processing, and clinical data management solutions.

Delivery Mode

Offshore outsourcing, dominating with a 70.42% market share in 2025, remains preferred due to lower labor costs, skilled workforce availability, and well-established outsourcing hubs across Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe. Nearshore outsourcing is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.27%, is gaining popularity due to improved time-zone compatibility, cultural proximity, and faster collaboration.

Organization Size

Large Enterprises, capturing 63.29% of the market share in 2025, continue to dominate due to their complex global operations and higher outsourcing budgets. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.48%, supported by increasing cost-efficiency needs, cloud-based outsourcing models, and flexibility in scaling business functions. Virtual workforce platforms have made outsourcing more accessible and affordable for SMEs.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for 36.47% of the global BPO market in 2025, with over 13,300 projects executed across customer support, IT & software services, finance & accounting, and HR outsourcing.

The Asia Pacific BPO market accounted for 10.92% of the global market in 2025, with over 3,900 outsourcing projects executed across India, China, Japan, and Australia.

Recent Developments:

Accenture opened its first regional office in Ballarat, Australia, aiming to meet the growing demand for sovereign technology services and onshore support. In February 2025, Teleperformance implemented AI technology developed by Sanas to neutralize the accents of Indian customer service agents, aiming to improve clarity and customer interactions.

