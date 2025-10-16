CoinEx Charity Expands Its “Bridge to Hope” Mission with Starlink Deployment at the Philippines’ PDEA Academy

CAVITE, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx Charity, the global philanthropic arm of CoinEx, has successfully deployed a Starlink satellite internet unit at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Academy, located within the Philippine National Police Academy in Silang, Cavite.

This milestone initiative, part of CoinEx Charity’s flagship program “Bridge to Hope,” reflects the organization’s enduring mission to bridge digital divides and empower education, public service, and community development through technology.





Empowering Education Through Connectivity

The installation equips the PDEA Academy — a leading government-owned training institution — with high-speed, reliable internet connectivity. This upgrade enhances digital learning, operational efficiency, and communication across government departments.

The deployment coincided with the opening ceremony of the PDEA Basic Course Class 2025-22, symbolizing the intersection of technology, governance, and education in advancing national capacity.





A formal Deed of Donation ceremony marked the official handover, attended by high-ranking PDEA officials including USEC Isagani Nerez, Director General of PDEA; Director III Naravy Duquiatan, Superintendent of PDEA Academy; and IA V Jury Rocamora, Assistant Superintendent. Their presence underscored the government’s recognition of the partnership’s significance in strengthening digital infrastructure within law enforcement education.

Technology as a Bridge to Hope

Through its “Bridge to Hope” initiative, CoinEx Charity demonstrates how technology can act as a humanitarian bridge — connecting opportunity with progress and inclusion with innovation.





By bringing Starlink connectivity to schools and public institutions in underserved regions, the program aims to:

Reduce digital inequality ;



; Empower educational institutions ;



; Enhance community resilience ;



; Strengthen institutional digital capacity.



The PDEA Academy deployment follows previous successful Starlink projects in Benin, India, and Indonesia, further cementing CoinEx Charity’s vision of building a digitally inclusive world.

A History of Global Impact

Since its founding in 2022, CoinEx Charity has advanced numerous initiatives aligned with education, sustainability, and connectivity, including:

Providing Starlink access to rural schools and universities in Africa and Southeast Asia;



to rural schools and universities in Africa and Southeast Asia; Donating educational equipment and digital learning resources to local communities;



Supporting reforestation and environmental projects under its sustainable development pillar.



Each project reflects CoinEx Charity’s belief that blockchain and technology can serve humanity — not as speculative tools, but as vehicles for empowerment and progress.

Public-Private Collaboration for Real Change

The PDEA Academy project exemplifies the power of collaboration between public institutions and private innovation.

By delivering tangible digital infrastructure, CoinEx Charity enables public agencies to expand their training capabilities, integrate e-learning systems, and foster better coordination within national departments — turning connectivity into capacity.

“Bridge to Hope is not just about providing internet access; it’s about inclusion, opportunity, and dignity,” said a CoinEx Charity spokesperson.

“Every Starlink connection we install brings us closer to a world where technology is a basic right — enabling people everywhere to learn, connect, and thrive.”





About “Bridge to Hope”

Launched in 2022, “Bridge to Hope” is CoinEx Charity’s global program dedicated to digital inclusion and educational empowerment.

The initiative provides satellite internet connectivity (via Starlink), digital tools, and learning resources to remote regions — enabling equal access to the opportunities of the digital age.

With each deployment, “Bridge to Hope” moves closer to its vision: a connected, compassionate, and empowered world.

About CoinEx Charity

Founded in 2022, CoinEx Charity is the philanthropic foundation of the global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx. The organization is committed to advancing digital inclusion, education, and sustainable development through technology and blockchain innovation.

Its initiatives — including “Bridge to Hope,” environmental sustainability programs, and global education aid — embody CoinEx’s belief that crypto and technology can be forces for social good.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

