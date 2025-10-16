ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Welcomes Ethan Moritz, MD to Its Offices in Woodbury and Voorhees, NJ

Tarrytown, New York, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the nation’s largest ENT, allergy, and audiology practice, is proud to announce that otolaryngologist Ethan Moritz, MD has joined its team of world-class specialists, starting January 1, 2026.

Dr. Moritz will provide comprehensive ear, nose, and throat care for adult and pediatric patients at the Woodbury office, located at 620 North Broad, and at the Voorhees clinical site at 200 Bowman Drive. He will also offer an extensive range of facial plastic and reconstructive services, including cosmetic procedures such as rhinoplasty, facelifts, upper and lower blepharoplasties, browlifts, and fat grafting, as well as non-surgical treatments like facial fillers and neuromodulator (Botox) injections.

Dr. Moritz completed his Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery Residency at Albany Medical Center, where he developed comprehensive expertise in the medical and surgical management of ear, nose, and throat disorders. He went on to complete a Facial Plastics Fellowship at the University of Toronto, receiving advanced training in both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face, head, and neck. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Italian Studies from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. Outside of work, Dr. Moritz enjoys playing squash, cheering on Philadelphia’s sports teams—including the Phillies, Eagles, Sixers, and Flyers, and spending time with his wife and two children.

“Dr. Moritz exemplifies the kind of talent and expertise that drive the future of our practice,” said Steven Gold, MD, Vice President of the Board and Chair of the Recruitment Committee at ENTA. “His advanced training, fresh perspective, and dedication to excellence will strengthen our ability to deliver the highest level of care. Recruiting exceptional specialists like Dr. Moritz is essential to ENTA’s mission to remain a leader in otolaryngology and clinical excellence.”

The addition of Dr. Moritz reflects the practice's strategic approach to ensuring a seamless transition as seasoned physicians gradually move into retirement. The extensive recruitment process undertaken by ENTA is focused on identifying and onboarding the most accomplished specialists, ensuring the practice remains at the forefront of medical excellence.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 470 clinicians practicing in over 70 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Each ENTA office is staffed with world-class physicians, specialists, and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services, including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, treatment of disorders of the inner ear and dizziness, asthma-related services, diagnostic audiology, hearing aid dispensing, sleep, and CT services, ENTA meets the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Health System, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year, ENTA physicians are voted 'Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

